In pics: Rolls-Royce Spectre electric car breaks cover
First Rolls-Royce Spectre customer cars will be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2023.
Rolls-Royce has officially taken the covers off of its first electric sedan, the Spectre, which is set to be launched by the end of next year,
Rolls-Royce Spectre EV has traits of the Wraith with a slim front grille flanked by a split headlight units.
Spectre EV is built on an all-aluminium structure, and it shares its underpinnings with the Phantom and Cullinan and is a spiritual successor to the carmaker's Phantom Coupe.
The Spectre carries forward Rolls Royce design philosophy without deviating too much from the ICE range.
Rolls-Royce Spectre will be able to offer maximum power of 577 hp and a staggering 900 Nm of peak torque.
Rolls-Royce claims that the Spectre will be able to sprint from zero to 100 kmph in just 4.5 seconds.
Spectre is available with Starlight Doors, which incorporate 4,796 softly illuminated stars.
Rolls-Royce Spectre features an aero-tuned Spirit of Ecstasy figurine.
First Published Date: 18 Oct 2022, 18:45 PM IST
