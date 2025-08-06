HT Auto
In Pics: 2025 Honda Civic Facelift Gets A Makeover, Gets Subtle Yet Significant Changes

In pics: 2025 Honda Civic facelift gets a makeover, gets subtle yet significant changes

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 06 Aug 2025, 09:03 am
Honda Civic has received a few subtle yet significant updates to become sharper and more suave.

Honda Civic
1/6
Honda has given the Civic a new face in a round of mid-life updates for the hybrid sedan. The updated iteration of the Honda Civic now comes with a front profile that looks sharper and more aggressive than the pre-facelift model. It went on sale in the UK market on August 1, 2025.
Honda Civic
Honda has given the Civic a new face in a round of mid-life updates for the hybrid sedan. The updated iteration of the Honda Civic now comes with a front profile that looks sharper and more aggressive than the pre-facelift model. It went on sale in the UK market on August 1, 2025.
Honda Civic
2/6
The Honda Civic facelift gets a reworked front grille. The upper and lower grilles of the Honda Civic facelift have been sharpened and accentuated by their contrasting black gloss finishes, while the front bumper has been restyled with bold character lines. Further, the OEM has added a new colour-coded front spoiler.
Honda Civic
The Honda Civic facelift gets a reworked front grille. The upper and lower grilles of the Honda Civic facelift have been sharpened and accentuated by their contrasting black gloss finishes, while the front bumper has been restyled with bold character lines. Further, the OEM has added a new colour-coded front spoiler.
Honda Civic
3/6
Honda has removed the front fog lights from the updated Civic to give the sedan a cleaner treatment. Honda claims the Civic's LED headlights can now ensure optimal visibility is maintained in foggy conditions, which makes the need for separate foglights redundant.
Honda Civic
Honda has removed the front fog lights from the updated Civic to give the sedan a cleaner treatment. Honda claims the Civic's LED headlights can now ensure optimal visibility is maintained in foggy conditions, which makes the need for separate foglights redundant.

Honda Civic
4/6
Moving to the side profile, the updated Honda Civic sedan sports new 18-inch wheels that are available on select trim levels. Further, the sedan gets a new blue paint option, and the customers can opt for some exterior accessories that come finished in colour choices like black, silver and bronze.
Honda Civic
Moving to the side profile, the updated Honda Civic sedan sports new 18-inch wheels that are available on select trim levels. Further, the sedan gets a new blue paint option, and the customers can opt for some exterior accessories that come finished in colour choices like black, silver and bronze.
Civic
5/6
Honda Civic facelift's interior remains largely untouched. However, the trims now come with a more premium black finish for the roof and pillars, paired with matte chrome AC vent surrounds that add a bit of change. The top-spec trim of the sedan now gets illuminated footwells, while the mid-range trim gets a heated steering wheel and a 10.2-inch fully digital display as standard features. All the trims come equipped with a wireless phone charger.
Civic
Honda Civic facelift's interior remains largely untouched. However, the trims now come with a more premium black finish for the roof and pillars, paired with matte chrome AC vent surrounds that add a bit of change. The top-spec trim of the sedan now gets illuminated footwells, while the mid-range trim gets a heated steering wheel and a 10.2-inch fully digital display as standard features. All the trims come equipped with a wireless phone charger.
Civic
6/6
Honda Cars India is mulling the plan to bring in the Civic Type R here, in limited numbers, in a similar fashion to the Volkswagen Golf GTI. This is part of the strategy to attract driving enthusiasts in the Indian market. This would be the first instance of Honda bringing the Civic Type R to India, where previously the OEM had the Civic sedan on sale for a few years.
Civic
Honda Cars India is mulling the plan to bring in the Civic Type R here, in limited numbers, in a similar fashion to the Volkswagen Golf GTI. This is part of the strategy to attract driving enthusiasts in the Indian market. This would be the first instance of Honda bringing the Civic Type R to India, where previously the OEM had the Civic sedan on sale for a few years.
First Published Date: 06 Aug 2025, 09:03 am IST
TAGS: Civic Honda Honda Civic

