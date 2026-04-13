Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 image gallery
- The Flying Flea C6 marks Royal Enfield's bold entry into the electric space with a brand new sub brand that blends heritage with modern tech.
Flying Flea is Royal Enfield's new electric sub brand, first showcased at EICMA 2024, marking the company's entry into the EV space with a distinct identity,
The name Flying Flea is a nod to Royal Enfield's 1940s lightweight military motorcycle that was designed to be parachuted into war zone.
The C6 is the first motorcycle under this new electric sub brand and sets the tone for what Flying Flea will stand for. Then there will be the S6 which will be a scrambler.
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Its design follows a compact, lightweight and retro approach, clearly inspired by the original 1940s Flying Flea while integrating modern elements
Powering the C6 is a 3.91 kWh lithium ion battery pack that focuses on efficiency and urban usability
The battery pack features air cooling and a magnesium alloy casing, highlighting attention to detail and weight optimisation.
It uses a permanent magnet synchronous motor, which is known for its efficiency and smooth power delivery. The throttle is a bit jerky when getting off from the line but once on the move, it gets much smoother and better.
Power is delivered to the rear wheel via a 2 stage belt drive, ensuring a quiet and low maintenance riding experience. There is still a nice whine that it produces.
The switchgear on the motorcycle is entirely new. It feels tactile and premium. The riding modes are changed by a twist mechanism.
The motor produces a peak output of 15.4 kW along with 60 Nm of torque, making it punchy for city riding
The motorcycle has a claimed top speed of 115 kmph, which is adequate for both city and occasional highway use. But the range is something that you won't be able to use on highways.
It can accelerate from 0 to 60 kmph in a claimed 3.7 seconds, indicating strong initial performance
Braking duties are handled by disc brakes at both ends with dual channel ABS and switchable rear ABS for added safety. The motorcycle rides on 19 inch wheels with tubeless tyres, contributing to better ride quality and efficiency
The suspension setup is unique, featuring a girder linkage front fork paired with a rear monoshock. The ride quality of the Flying Flea is much better when compared to other RE models. It is not on the stiffer side. Instead, it absorbs most of the bumps comfortably.
Feature highlights include a 3.5 inch touchscreen TFT display, wireless phone charging, USB C port, lean angle traction control, keyless ignition and electronic handlebar lock, with pricing set at ₹2.79 lakh ex showroom Bengaluru and colour options of Flea Green and Storm Black
With a seat height of 823 mm, ground clearance of 207 mm and a kerb weight of just 124 kg, it is the lightest production Royal Enfield yet
Suspension travel stands at 100 mm at the front and 110 mm at the rear, tuned for comfort and control.
First Published Date: 13 Apr 2026, 15:18 pm IST
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