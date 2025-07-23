In Pics: The 2025 Renault Triber receives a new look. Check it out…
- Renault India has unveiled the 2025 Triber, packing significant design upgrades and enhanced features. Prices range from ₹6.30 lakh to ₹9.17 lakh.
The 2025 Renault gets a stylish new fix-up with a redesigned grille, front bumper, headlamps and tail lamps. The three-row MPV will give a tough competition to the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Toyota Rumion being significantly more affordable than these similar vehicles.
The tail lamps get a blacked out treatment along with a clear glass outer cover. There is a piano black-finished tailgate embellish housing the new brand logo, giving the MPV a new identity altogether.
On the inside, the Triber now gets a new digital console and infotainment system. There are also new fabric upholstery and materials used across the cabin. The MPV continues to come in a seven-seater configuration still.
Under the hood, the Triber gets no changes. It is run by the same 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, which can make up to 71 bhp and 96 Nm of peak torque. The transmissions on duty are options of either a 5-speed manual or an automated manual transmission (AMT).
The wheels have changed and get a dual-tone finish with a diamond-cut design. The tyre sizes and the safety kit on offer remain largely the same, and there aren't any changes made in that area as well.
The facelifted Triber is available in four different variants, namely Authentic, Evolution, Techno and Emotion. The pricing starts at ₹6.29 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant and goes up to ₹9.17 lakh (ex-showroom) for the automatic transmission of the top variant.
First Published Date: 23 Jul 2025, 15:24 pm IST
