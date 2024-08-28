In pics: Hyundai Alcazar facelift SUV interiors revealed with new features

1/9

Hyundai Motor has revealed the interior of the new Alcazar SUV, all set for launch next month, with an updated cabin offering several new features. The three-row SUV will get its first major update three years after it made its debut in India as the Korean carmaker's first three-row SUV. While the exterior design of the SUV has undergone several changes, mostly influenced by the design of Creta, the interior too has its share of updates. The carmaker has released a number of official images of the new cabin ahead of the launch.