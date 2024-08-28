In pics: Hyundai Alcazar facelift SUV interiors revealed with new features
Hyundai Motor will launch the 2024 Alcazar facelift SUV in India on September 9.The SUV will rival the likes of Mahindra XUV700, Tata Safari among oth
...
Hyundai Motor has revealed the interior of the new Alcazar SUV, all set for launch next month, with an updated cabin offering several new features. The three-row SUV will get its first major update three years after it made its debut in India as the Korean carmaker's first three-row SUV. While the exterior design of the SUV has undergone several changes, mostly influenced by the design of Creta, the interior too has its share of updates. The carmaker has released a number of official images of the new cabin ahead of the launch.
Hyundai will continue to offer the 2024 Alcazar facelift SUV with two seating configurations with the option to choose between the seven-seater and six-seater versions. The dimensions of the new Alcazar is likely to remain unchanged which will keep the space inside the SUV similar to the outgoing model.
The six-seater version of the Alcazar facelift SUV will come with captain seats in the second row with dedicated armrests. Hyundai says it will offer one-touch tumble feature in the second row seats to make it easier for passengers to access the third row of the vehicle.
The cabin of the 2024 Alcazar SUV will also be updated with new dual-tone colour theme which includes Noble Brown and Haze Navy shades. The upholstery will also be updated with quilted seat patterns. The seats at the front row will come with ventilation feature to keep occupants cool.
The front two seats of the new Alcazar SUV will also get electronically adjustable levers. According to the Korean auto giant, both seats will come with memory functions as well.
Hyundai has removed the fixed centre armrest that was offered in the outgoing version of the Alcazar SUV. Instead, one will get individual armrests in the six-seater variants with space between for third-row passengers to get in or out. The second-row occupants will also get features like sunshades, fold-out tray, cup holders, new adjustable headrests for more comfort, AC vents and smartphone charging outlets.
At the front, Hyundai has updated the dashboard and centre console drawing inspiration from the Creta SUV launched earlier this year. There is now a dual-screen setup that houses both the touchscreen infotainment system as well as the digital driver display. The steering wheel remains identical but is expected to get more controls mounted on it given that the SUV will come with ADAS technology.
The centre console of the new Alcazar SUV has also been updated with a digital panel that houses most of the buttons for other features and functions. It is similar to the one that is used for the new Creta with less physical buttons. The AC vents on the dashboard are now slimmer and are placed under the infotainments screen. The centre console also houses a wireless charging pad, USB and 12V charging ports, cup holders, and buttons for seat ventilation besides the gear lever and other functions.
Hyundai Motor has also revealed the digital instrument cluster which has been borrowed from the new Creta. It reveals that the Korean auto giant will offer three drive modes in Eco, Normal and Sport with the 2024 Alcazar. It will also offer traction modes. It is expected that the Hyundai will also introduce Level 2 ADAS in the upcoming facelift version of the three-row SUV.
First Published Date: 28 Aug 2024, 10:51 AM IST
