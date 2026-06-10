HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Photos Royal Enfield Bullet 650 Gallery: Design, Ride, Performance And Verdict

Royal Enfield Bullet 650 gallery: Design, ride, performance and verdict

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 10 Jun 2026, 10:52 am
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon

  • The Royal Enfield Bullet 650 successfully brings the iconic Bullet name into the twin-cylinder era without losing its identity. It combines timeless styling, premium fit and finish, a smooth and torquey engine, and a comfortable riding experience.

1/10
The Royal Enfield Bullet 650 is finally here, and after spending time with it, one thing becomes clear. This is not simply a Bullet 350 with a bigger engine. It feels like the iconic Bullet has evolved into a more mature, more muscular motorcycle while retaining the old-school charm that enthusiasts have loved for generations.
The Royal Enfield Bullet 650 is finally here, and after spending time with it, one thing becomes clear. This is not simply a Bullet 350 with a bigger engine. It feels like the iconic Bullet has evolved into a more mature, more muscular motorcycle while retaining the old-school charm that enthusiasts have loved for generations.
2/10
Visually, the Bullet 650 is every bit a Bullet, just scaled up. The classic teardrop fuel tank, bench seat and traditional silhouette remain intact, but the larger proportions and twin-cylinder platform give it a commanding road presence that immediately grabs attention.
Visually, the Bullet 650 is every bit a Bullet, just scaled up. The classic teardrop fuel tank, bench seat and traditional silhouette remain intact, but the larger proportions and twin-cylinder platform give it a commanding road presence that immediately grabs attention.
3/10
Royal Enfield has paid incredible attention to detail on the Bullet 650. From the chrome-finished hubs and polished handlebar clamp to the premium switchgear and hand-painted pinstripes, every element feels thoughtfully executed. Even the signature top hat detail from the Bullet 350 has been carried forward.
Royal Enfield has paid incredible attention to detail on the Bullet 650. From the chrome-finished hubs and polished handlebar clamp to the premium switchgear and hand-painted pinstripes, every element feels thoughtfully executed. Even the signature top hat detail from the Bullet 350 has been carried forward.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Royal Enfield Bullet 650 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Bullet 650
Engine Icon647.95 cc Mileage Icon20.2 kmpl
₹ 3.65 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Engine Icon349 cc Mileage Icon37 kmpl
₹ 1.64 - 2.08 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
Engine Icon648 cc Mileage Icon22 kmpl
₹ 3.94 - 4.09 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Royal Enfield Bear 650 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Bear 650
Engine Icon648 cc Mileage Icon30 kmpl
₹ 3.39 - 3.59 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield Scrambler 650
MaxSpeed Icon170 kmph
₹ 3.50 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
Engine Icon647.95 cc Mileage Icon25 kmpl
₹ 3.15 - 3.63 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
4/10
The Bullet 650 is all about relaxed motorcycling. Thanks to its upright riding posture, wide handlebar and neutral footpeg position, it immediately feels comfortable. The riding triangle encourages long hours in the saddle without making the rider feel fatigued.
The Bullet 650 is all about relaxed motorcycling. Thanks to its upright riding posture, wide handlebar and neutral footpeg position, it immediately feels comfortable. The riding triangle encourages long hours in the saddle without making the rider feel fatigued.
5/10
Braking performance is equally confidence inspiring, offering strong bite and progressive feedback. The slick six-speed gearbox complements the refined engine well, although the clutch is noticeably on the heavier side and engine heat is evident during slow city commutes.
Braking performance is equally confidence inspiring, offering strong bite and progressive feedback. The slick six-speed gearbox complements the refined engine well, although the clutch is noticeably on the heavier side and engine heat is evident during slow city commutes.
6/10
Powering the motorcycle is Royal Enfield's tried-and-tested 647.95cc parallel-twin engine producing 47PS and 52.3Nm. More importantly, the motor delivers power in a smooth and effortless manner, making every twist of the throttle feel satisfying rather than intimidating.
Powering the motorcycle is Royal Enfield's tried-and-tested 647.95cc parallel-twin engine producing 47PS and 52.3Nm. More importantly, the motor delivers power in a smooth and effortless manner, making every twist of the throttle feel satisfying rather than intimidating.
7/10
One of the biggest surprises is the suspension setup. Equipped with 43mm telescopic front forks and twin rear shock absorbers, the Bullet 650 handles broken roads with impressive composure. Compared to the Super Meteor 650, it feels significantly more absorbent over potholes and rough patches.
One of the biggest surprises is the suspension setup. Equipped with 43mm telescopic front forks and twin rear shock absorbers, the Bullet 650 handles broken roads with impressive composure. Compared to the Super Meteor 650, it feels significantly more absorbent over potholes and rough patches.
8/10
At the rear, there is a circular LED tail light which is not the one found on the Battalion Black version of the Bullet 350.
At the rear, there is a circular LED tail light which is not the one found on the Battalion Black version of the Bullet 350.
Royal Enfield Bullet 650
9/10
The Bullet 650 successfully blends classic styling with modern convenience. LED lighting, a semi-digital instrument cluster and a USB Type-C charging port ensure the motorcycle offers practical usability without compromising its timeless appeal.
Royal Enfield Bullet 650
The Bullet 650 successfully blends classic styling with modern convenience. LED lighting, a semi-digital instrument cluster and a USB Type-C charging port ensure the motorcycle offers practical usability without compromising its timeless appeal.
Royal Enfield Bullet 650
10/10
Despite weighing 243kg, the Bullet 650 hides its mass well once on the move. It feels planted and reassuring at highway speeds while remaining predictable through corners. It's not designed to carve bends aggressively, but it inspires confidence throughout the ride.
Royal Enfield Bullet 650
Despite weighing 243kg, the Bullet 650 hides its mass well once on the move. It feels planted and reassuring at highway speeds while remaining predictable through corners. It's not designed to carve bends aggressively, but it inspires confidence throughout the ride.
First Published Date: 10 Jun 2026, 10:52 am IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield Bullet 650 Bullet 350

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.