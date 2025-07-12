In pics: MG M9 is the only electric luxury limousine in India
- The MG M9, an all-electric luxury MPV with a 90 kWh battery, 500 km range, and advanced safety features.
MG M9 is the latest offering from the brand. It will be sold through the MG Select dealerships that the brand will be opening. The first MG Select dealership is already open.
There is ample amount of space for everyone in the car. There are three rows on offer and even the last row is comfortable for people with a height of 6 foot 1 inch.
The quality of the interior is quite good, with soft-touch materials used all around. There is a wireless charger, two cup holders, a centre console, and there is space in the centre to store more stuff.
The design of the MG M9 looks imposing. It features a closed trapezoidal grille—a signature of electric vehicles—accentuated by sharp, projector-style LED headlights set low in the bumper. Above, a slim full-width LED daytime-running light bar stretches across the fascia, also doubling as turn indicators. Chrome trim outlines the headlight clusters and integrates into the lower bumper, while a faux air dam adds visual depth and a sporty touch
The MG M9 EV is fitted with a 90 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, enabling a claimed range of up to 500 km on a single charge. The front-mounted electric motor makes 241 bhp and 350 Nm of torque, allowing the MPV to achieve a top speed of 180 kmph.
MG says the battery can be fully charged from 5 per cent to 100 per cent in approximately 8.5 hours using an 11 kW charger. The MG M9 also supports DC fast charging, allowing the battery to go from 30 per cent to 80 per cent in just 30 minutes.
With three rows and seven seats, the M9 measures 5,270 mm in length, 2,000 mm in width, and 1,840 mm in height. Its wheelbase measures 3,200 mm, boasting larger dimensions than rivals such as the Carnival and the Vellfire.
The Ottoman seats at the rear are the place to be. The seats are very comfortable but the same cannot be said for the suspension setup. The rear seats get full electronic adjustment, ventilation function, heated function and massage as well.
Upfront, there is a small fronk that can be used to store charger, puncture repair kit and the warning triangle. The bonnet also gets hydraulic struts so that the customers does not have to lift the heavy weight.
All the settings of the vehicles are buried into the screen which means. The steering wheel does have few buttons but then again they are mounted on a single plastic panel which does not feel good.
First Published Date: 12 Jul 2025, 12:59 pm IST
