TVS unveils iQube with 2.2-kwh battery, to start delivery of ST variant soon

TVS Motor has announced that its iQube electric scooters will be available in India in five variants. The two-wheeler manufacturer unveiled new variants of the electric scooters at an event in Delhi today (May 20), while announcing that the delivery of the ST variant of the iQube will start soon in the national capital. The iQube electric scooter will now be available with three battery packs, including a new 2.2 kWh unit, a 3.4 kWh and a 5.1 kWh version. The price of these variants will range between ₹85,000 and ₹1.38 lakh (ex-showroom).

The entry-level TVS iQube will now come with two battery pack, the new 2.2 kWh and a 3.4 kWh option. The variant with smaller battery will offer features like 5-inch colour TFT screen, turn-by-turn navigation, crash and tow alert, two new colours including Walnut Brown and Pearl White, and a 950W Charger which claims fastest charging time of two hours. The variant promises to offer range of up to 75 kms on a single charge.

Also check these Vehicles Find more Cars TVS iQube 82 kmph 82 kmph ₹ 1.17 - 1.85 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Hyundai Kona Electric 2024 64.8 kWh 64.8 kWh 418 Km 418 Km ₹ 25 Lakhs View Details Hyundai Kona Electric 39.2 kWh 39.2 kWh 452 km 452 km ₹ 23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Tata Sierra EV 69 kWh 69 kWh 420 Km 420 Km ₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs View Details UPCOMING MG 4 EV 64kWh 64kWh 350 km 350 km ₹ 30 - 32 Lakhs View Details UPCOMING Tata Harrier EV 50 kWh 50 kWh 400 Km 400 Km ₹ 22 - 25 Lakhs View Details

The new 3.4 kWh variant of the iQube electric scooter is part of the ST variant launched by the two-wheeler manufacturer. Priced at ₹1.38 lakh (ex-showroom), this variant promises to offer range of up to 100 kms on a single charge. Among features, the ST variant with the 3.4 kWh battery gets 7-inch colour TFT screen, voice assist integrated with Alexa, tyre pressure monitoring system, digital document storage, more than 100 connected features, 32 litres of under-seat storage and more. This version comes with a top speed of 78 kmph.

Also Read : EV manufactuers in India intentionally violated FAME subsidy scheme, claims govt report

The ST variant with 5.1 kWh battery pack remains the most expensive version of the electric scooter. Priced at ₹1.85 lakh (ex-showroom), this version promises a range of around 150 kms on a single charge. It includes most of the features offered with the same variant with smaller battery pack. The ST variants are offered in four colour options. These include Copper Bronze Matte, Coral Sand Satin, Titanium Gray Matte, and Starlight Blue.

First Published Date: