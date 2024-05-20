HT Auto
HT Auto
BYD Seal electric sedan clocks 1,000 bookings within three months of launch

BYD Seal electric sedan clocks 1,000 bookings within three months of launch

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 May 2024, 15:51 PM
  • Chinese EV giant BYD had launched the Seal electric sedan in India earlier this year at a starting price of 41 lakh (ex-showroom).
BYD Seal 1
BYD Seal EV comes with sporty exterior design accentuated by its low-slung aerodynamic profile, a sloping roofline and an aggressive front face.
BYD Seal EV comes with sporty exterior design accentuated by its low-slung aerodynamic profile, a sloping roofline and an aggressive front face.

Chinese electric car manufacturer Build Your Dreams (BYD) has announced that the Seal electric sedan, its third EV in India, has clocked more than one thousand bookings within the first three months of its launch. On Monday (May 20), the EV maker revealed that the Seal electric sedan has garnered 500 bookings in the last two months. The Seal EV clocked the first 500 bookings within 15 days of its launch. Seal is the third and most expensive electric car from the Chinese EV manufacturer in India. Offered in three variants, the price goes up to 53 lakh (ex-showroom).

BYD Seal EV was launched in India on March 5 as a performance electric sedan with range of up to 650 kms on a single charge. Bookings for the Seal EV began on the same day. The EV maker also offered benefits including a 7 kW home charger and installation service, a 3 kW portable charging box, a BYD Seal VTOL (Vehicle to Load) mobile power supply unit, 6 years of roadside assistance, and one complimentary inspection service for bookings done before April 1 this year.

BYD offers the Seal EV in three variants which come with both single and dual-motor options and two choices of battery packs. The entry-level Dynamic and the mid-spec Premium variant come with rear-wheel drive technology while the top-end Performance variant is offered with all-wheel drive technology. The Dynamic variant is equipped with a 61.4 kWh battery which offers range of up to 510 kms on a single charge. Both the Premium and Performance variant get bigger 82.56 kWh battery pack, offering range of up to 650 kms on a single charge. BYD is offering a 8-year or 1.60 lakh km warranty on the battery and a 8-year or 1.50 lakh km warranty for the motor and motor controller.

Watch: BYD Seal first drive review

In terms of performance, the BYD Seal Dynamic Range variant offers 201 bhp of power and 310 Nm of peak torque. The Premium Range is a more balanced version among the three, generating 308 bhp of power and 360 Nm of peak torque. The top-end Performance variant churns out 522 bhp of power and 670 Nm of peak torque. This variant can accelerate in 3.8 seconds from 0-100 kmph.

Also Read : ARAI conducts crash tests for electric two-wheelers, says report

In terms of features, the BYD Seal comes with a 15-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 10.25-inch digital driver display, wireless connectivity as well as connected car features, dual wireless charging ports, dual-zone automatic climate control, a fixed panoramic sunroof and more. In terms of safety, the Seal offers nine airbags, blind spot monitoring, tyre pressure monitoring system, 360-degree camera, Head-up Display and level-2 ADAS technology.

First Published Date: 20 May 2024, 15:51 PM IST
