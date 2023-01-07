New gen BMW 7 Series & i7 launched in India, prices start at ₹1.70 crore

HT Auto
BMW India has launched the seventh-generation 7 Series and the first-ever i7 electric sedan in the country. Prices for the new BMW 7 Series start at 1.70 crore, while the new i7 is priced from 1.95 crore. All prices are ex-showroom India. Bookings for both models open today while deliveries begin from March 2023.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 07 Jan 2023, 13:30 PM
The 2023 BMW 7 Series and i7 are now open for bookings while deliveries begin in March 2023
The seventh-generation BMW 7 Series and i7 are based on the CLAR platform and witnesses a major shift in design over the outgoing model. The new model is bolder with the massive new kidney grille and split LED headlamps, new alloy wheels, and wraparound LED taillights. The model comes with a flat bonnet and sharp shoulder-line, both of which help accentuate the model’s appearance and stately feel. The model rides on 20-inch alloys as standard with the option to upgrade to 21-inch wheels. The i7 gets the same design language but also gets blue accents to showcase its electric nature.

Also Read : CES 2023: BMW i Vision Dee is a concept EV that can talk

The seventh-generation BMW 7 Series gets the 740i M Sport and i7 first, while the diesel will be offered later
The new BMW 7 Series and i7 also gets a complete overhaul inside the cabin. The model now gets the Live Cockpit Plus with the dual screen set-up. This includes the 12.3-inch digital instrument console and a 14.9-inch infotainment unit that are a part of a single continuous piece of glass and get a curved display. The new system runs the latest iDrive 8 user interface. The model also comes with an interaction bar with touch-capacitive control for ventilation and climate control functions on the dashboard.

The 2023 7 Series also gets a more opulent rear seat experience with the best of luxury. The standout feature is the optional 31.3-inch 8K theatre screen with Amazon Fire TV built-in, which flips down from the roof between the front and rear seats. There’s also the 5.5-inch touchscreen control panels integrated into the rear doors for the lounge experience. Other upgrades include leather upholstery, more sustainable materials, 18-speaker 4D audio system, executive lounge seats with up to 42.5 degrees of reclining, massage and seat ventilation, automatic doors, panoramic glass roof, cloud-based navigation, and more.

Powertrain options on the new generation BMW 7 Series include the 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder petrol 376 bhp and 520 Nm of peak torque on the 740i M Sport. The motor is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. The i7 xDrive60 gets two electric motors that produce a combined 536 bhp and 744 Nm of peak torque. The electrified version can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 4.7 seconds with a top speed of 240 kmph. BMW India says the 3.0-litre diesel will be offered at a later date on the 7 Series.

Also Read : BMW India registers best-ever annual sales with 11,981 units sold in 2022

The optional theatre screen for rear-seat passengers drops down from the roof and includes a 31.3-inch 8K display with 18 speakers and Amazon Fire TV built-in
The new BMW i7 comes with a 101.7 kWh battery pack that promises a range of 625 km (WLTP Cycle) on a single charge. The i7 is compatible with fast charging up to 195 kW. It can charge from 10-80 per cent in just 34 minutes using a fast charger that adds about 170 km of range in 10 minutes. Meanwhile an 11 kW AC charger will fully charge the i7 in 10.5 hours. BMW will be offering a complimentary wallbox charger with every model sold. The automaker is offering a standard warranty of two years on the 7 Series and i7 while the battery pack gets a warranty of 8 years/160,000 km.

On the safety front, the new generation 7 Series is packed with Attentiveness Assistance, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold,

The new BMW 7 Series will take on the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Audi A8 L, Lexus ES and the likes in the segment. Meanwhile, the new BMW i7 is a direct rival the Mercedes-Benz EQS electric sedans in the country.

First Published Date: 07 Jan 2023, 13:14 PM IST
TAGS: bmw bmw 7 series bmw i7 bmw india electric vehicle
