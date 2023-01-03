BMW India registers best-ever annual sales with 11,981 units sold in 2022

BMW India Group registered its best-ever annual sales in a calendar year with 11,981 units (BMW + MINI) delivered to customers. This includes 11,268 BMW vehicles and 713 MINI cars. The automaker registered a year-on-year growth of 34.9 per cent, while the company managed to best its previous annual sales record of 10,405 units set in 2018.

The Bavarian automaker registered a 36.8 per cent growth in 2022 with the sale of BMW vehicles, while the MINI range registered an 11.4 per cent growth when compared to the 2021 calendar year. BMW Motorrad India, the motorcycle arm of the manufacturer, also ended the previous year on a high with 7,282 units sold, registering an impressive 40.3 per cent growth year-on-year. BMW also pips rival Audi in terms of sales with the latter retailing 4,187 units last year.

BMW's SUV range saw sales grow by 60 per cent year-on-year in 2022

Speaking on the strong sales, Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “BMW Group is tremendously proud to have delivered its best-ever year in India since its inception. We have been working relentlessly on our strategy which has given this unabated and dynamic growth in the premium car and motorcycle segment. This achievement is a direct result of an unwavering focus on bringing the most exclusive products, offering the best services and our deep engagement towards meeting customer expectations. Now, our next goal is to meet the high demand for our products throughout the country and to change the game in the premium automotive segment."

Sales of BMW India’s SUV range comprising the X1, X3, X5 and X7 grew over 60 per cent in 2022, while demand for its luxury sedans including the 3 Series, 5 Series and 6 Series remains strong. The automaker has also revealed that most of its cars now have a waiting period of up to six months due to “high demand."

With respect to the MINI brand, the Countryman SUV garnered a 41 per cent share in overall volumes, while the MINI 3-door hatchback contributed about 38 per cent. The remaining 21 per cent came from the MINI Convertible. MINI also expanded its portfolio with the MINI Cooper SE electric hatchback last year.

The BMW G 310 range contributed over 90 per cent to the brand's overall motorcycle sales in 2022

At BMW Motorrad India, the G 310 range comprising the BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS and the G 310 RR contributed 90 per cent to the brand’s overall volumes. The BMW G 310 RR was launched in the country last year. The remaining contributors comprised the big bike line-up including the S 1000 RR, R 1250 GS/GSA and the BMW C 400 GT scooter.

BMW also entered the electric mobility segment in 2022 with the launch of the iX, i4 and the MINI Cooper SE. The diverse range brought an offering at different price points and customer sensibilities. The automaker has more launches planned this year with as many as four new models set to arrive in January itself.

