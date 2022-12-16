HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Mercedes Amg E 53 4matic+ Cabriolet India Launch Confirmed On January 6

Mercedes-AMG E 53 4MATIC+ Cabriolet India launch confirmed on January 6

Mercedes-Benz India is all set to kick-off the 2023 calendar year with a bang and its first launch of the year will be the Mercedes-AMG E 53 4MATIC+ Cabriolet. No points for guessing, this is the top-down version of the AMG E 53 4MATIC+ four-door performance saloon on sale, albeit it comes with just two doors and a soft-top roof.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 16 Dec 2022, 13:16 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The Mercedes-AMG E 53 4MATIC Cabriolet packs the same underpinnings as the AMG E 53 sedan already on sale
The Mercedes-AMG E 53 4MATIC Cabriolet packs the same underpinnings as the AMG E 53 sedan already on sale
The Mercedes-AMG E 53 4MATIC Cabriolet packs the same underpinnings as the AMG E 53 sedan already on sale
The Mercedes-AMG E 53 4MATIC Cabriolet packs the same underpinnings as the AMG E 53 sedan already on sale

The Mercedes-AMG E 53 Cabriolet would be the newest model based on the E-Class platform to join the line-up. The automaker already sells the E-Class sedan, E 63, E 53 and the AMG GT 4-Door Coupe in the country. The new convertible gets familiar styling with the Panamericana grille, LED headlamps with distinctive LED DRLs, wraparound LED taillights, and elongated doors. There's plenty of AMG treatment with the wheels, quad exhausts, aggressive bumpers and more. 

Also Read : Mercedes-Benz India to hike prices across complete range by up to 5% from January

The Mercedes-AMG E 53 4MATIC Cabriolet retains the same cabin layout with the dual screens and AMG steering wheel
The Mercedes-AMG E 53 4MATIC Cabriolet retains the same cabin layout with the dual screens and AMG steering wheel
The Mercedes-AMG E 53 4MATIC Cabriolet retains the same cabin layout with the dual screens and AMG steering wheel
The Mercedes-AMG E 53 4MATIC Cabriolet retains the same cabin layout with the dual screens and AMG steering wheel

The cabin layout remains familiar as well with the dual screens for the digital console and infotainment system that runs the latest MBUX user interface. There's also the AMG sports seats, while the AMG steering wheel brings its dedicated dials that allow you to change settings quickly. Customers will also get the option of the AMG Dynamic Plus package that will bring sportier performance to the E 53 AMG convertible.

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Mercedes-benz Amg E53 (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Amg E53
2999 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 11.76 kmpl
₹1.02 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Amg E63 (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Amg E63
3982 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 8.62 kmpl
₹1.7 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Amg Glc43 Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Amg Glc43 Coupe
2996 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 9.5 kmpl
₹83.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Bmw M2 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw M2
2979 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 11.11 kmpl
₹83.4 - 85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Porsche 718 (HT Auto photo)
Porsche 718
1988 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 13.51 kmpl
₹85.46 Lakhs - 1.64 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Cls (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Cls
1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 16.13 kmpl
₹86.39 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Power on the Mercedes-AMG E 53 4MATIC+ Cabriolet comes from the 3.0-litre straight-six turbocharged petrol engine tuned for 429 bhp and 520 Nm of peak torque. The motor comes equipped with a 48-volt EQ Boost mild-hybrid system that brings a torque boost at low speeds for better acceleration and efficiency. The mild-hybrid engine is paired with an AMG Speedshift TCT 9G transmission that sends power to all four wheels. 0-100 kmph comes up in 4.5 seconds while the top speed is electronically-limited to 250 kmph. The convertible comes with the AMG Ride Control+ suspension, which is essentially an air suspension and will adapt the ride quality according to the terrain.

Also Read : India-bound Mercedes-Benz GLC scores 5 stars in Euro NCAP crash tests

The Mercedes-AMG E 53 4MATIC+ Cabriolet will be the third offering in AMG E 53 series to go on sale in India
The Mercedes-AMG E 53 4MATIC+ Cabriolet will be the third offering in AMG E 53 series to go on sale in India
The Mercedes-AMG E 53 4MATIC+ Cabriolet will be the third offering in AMG E 53 series to go on sale in India
The Mercedes-AMG E 53 4MATIC+ Cabriolet will be the third offering in AMG E 53 series to go on sale in India

Globally, the Mercedes-AMG E 53 4MATIC+ competes with the BMW M4 Convertible, Lexus LC500 Convertible, both of which are not available in India. That puts the model in a sweet segment of its own. Prices are expected to be around 1.4 crore (ex-showroom) with the model arriving in India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU). It's also noteworthy to know that this will be the third E 53 series AMG to go on sale in India after the GLE 53 AMG and the E 53 AMG saloon.

First Published Date: 16 Dec 2022, 12:53 PM IST
TAGS: Mercedes-AMG E 53 Mercedes-AMG E 53 Cabriolet Mercedes AMG Mercedes Benz India
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The BYD Atto 3 electric SUV is compact, quirky and fun, and just the right-sized city car
BYD Atto 3 First Drive Review: Pricey But Promising Electric SUV!
All-new Range Rover Sport
Deliveries for all-new Range Rover Sport SUV commence. Check details
Rajkonwar hopes to have created a world record for travelling to such a scale with his pet dog on a bike.
Watch: This man travels from Delhi to Ladakh with pet dog on customized bike
Mahindra_Thar_Kerala_to_Qatar_Najira_Noushad
How this woman drove a Mahindra Thar from Kerala to Qatar to watch Lionel Messi in action
Lamborghini Urus Performante can go from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds.
Lamborghini Urus Performante launched in India: Key features

Trending this Week

Samruddhi_Mahamarg
This is India's most hi-tech expressway
KTM_RC16_1
KTM RC16 MotoGP superbike showcased at India Bike Week 2022
BMW_S_1000_RR_11
BMW S 1000 RR sportsbike launched in India
Tesla_Model_Y
Tesla officially enters this Asian country
Model_Y
Tesla Model Y is cheapest in this country

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

Mercedes-AMG E 53 4MATIC+ Cabriolet India launch confirmed on January 6
Mercedes-AMG E 53 4MATIC+ Cabriolet India launch confirmed on January 6
TVS Apache RR 310 enters virtual world of racing
TVS Apache RR 310 enters virtual world of racing
BYD Atto 3 India local assembly will begin in Phase 2, new products planned
BYD Atto 3 India local assembly will begin in Phase 2, new products planned
Ola Electric MoveOS 3 software rolling out next week
Ola Electric MoveOS 3 software rolling out next week
2024 Formula 1 season opener moved to Saudi Arabia
2024 Formula 1 season opener moved to Saudi Arabia

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city