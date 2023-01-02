HT Auto
Home Auto News Troika Of Launches Help Audi India Register 27% Growth In 2022

Troika of launches help Audi India register 27% growth in 2022

Audi India on Monday informed it had sold a total of 4,187 units in all of 2022, a 27 per cent growth over its performance in 2021. The Germans launched three models in the country last year with the updated Q3 SUV taking the spotlight while the refreshed Q5 and A8 L also gaining traction.

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 02 Jan 2023, 13:49 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The second-generation Audi Q3 is looking at building the momentum for the brand which offers multiple SUV options across price brackets.
The latest Audi Q3 has landed on Indian shores and provides a gateway into the world of Audi SUVs, especially considering that the smaller Q2 has had very limited success and has reportedly been taken off the shelves.
The Q3 deserves its place in the Q family and that is largely thanks to its design elements which resemble bigger siblings like the Q5 and Q7. The big front grille, the large air dams and grey finishes on the face look particularly appealing.
The sharply-cut LED headlight and DRL units add a generous dose of modern appeal.
The same cannot be said about the alloy wheel design which is ordinary at best.
The new Q3 has an increased wheelbase which translates into more leg space for passengers in the rear seat of the vehicle.
The clean rear profile of the Audi Q3 is likely to appeal to many potential buyers.
A look at the cabin inside the new Audi Q3. The feature list isn't exhaustive but still has what one would take for granted - wireless phone charging, dual-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, 10.1-inch main display screen, among others. Space too is quite generous but for four adults, the fifth will have to squeeze in.
The Q3 continues to rely on a 2.0-litre TFSI petrol engine which produces 190 hp on offer and offers 320 Nm of torque. It is mated to a seven-speed automatic gearbox.
The Audi Q3 remains an eager SUV on the move and sprints from 0 to 100 kmph in a shade over seven seconds. But for most parts, it is meant to do daily runs and in this regard, its mature traits would be much appreciated.
While we didn't get the chance to truly experience the Quattro all-wheel drive system, it could make for a great advantage in less than ideal drive conditions.
The second-generation Audi Q3 is looking at building the momentum for the brand which offers multiple SUV options across price brackets.
View all Images
The latest Audi Q3 has landed on Indian shores and provides a gateway into the world of Audi SUVs, especially considering that the smaller Q2 has had very limited success and has reportedly been taken off the shelves.
1/10
The latest Audi Q3 has landed on Indian shores and provides a gateway into the world of Audi SUVs, especially considering that the smaller Q2 has had very limited success and has reportedly been taken off the shelves.
The Q3 deserves its place in the Q family and that is largely thanks to its design elements which resemble bigger siblings like the Q5 and Q7. The big front grille, the large air dams and grey finishes on the face look particularly appealing.
2/10
The Q3 deserves its place in the Q family and that is largely thanks to its design elements which resemble bigger siblings like the Q5 and Q7. The big front grille, the large air dams and grey finishes on the face look particularly appealing.
The sharply-cut LED headlight and DRL units add a generous dose of modern appeal.
3/10
The sharply-cut LED headlight and DRL units add a generous dose of modern appeal.
The same cannot be said about the alloy wheel design which is ordinary at best.
4/10
The same cannot be said about the alloy wheel design which is ordinary at best.
The new Q3 has an increased wheelbase which translates into more leg space for passengers in the rear seat of the vehicle.
5/10
The new Q3 has an increased wheelbase which translates into more leg space for passengers in the rear seat of the vehicle.
The clean rear profile of the Audi Q3 is likely to appeal to many potential buyers.
6/10
The clean rear profile of the Audi Q3 is likely to appeal to many potential buyers.
A look at the cabin inside the new Audi Q3. The feature list isn't exhaustive but still has what one would take for granted - wireless phone charging, dual-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, 10.1-inch main display screen, among others. Space too is quite generous but for four adults, the fifth will have to squeeze in.
7/10
A look at the cabin inside the new Audi Q3. The feature list isn't exhaustive but still has what one would take for granted - wireless phone charging, dual-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, 10.1-inch main display screen, among others. Space too is quite generous but for four adults, the fifth will have to squeeze in.
The Q3 continues to rely on a 2.0-litre TFSI petrol engine which produces 190 hp on offer and offers 320 Nm of torque. It is mated to a seven-speed automatic gearbox.
8/10
The Q3 continues to rely on a 2.0-litre TFSI petrol engine which produces 190 hp on offer and offers 320 Nm of torque. It is mated to a seven-speed automatic gearbox.
The Audi Q3 remains an eager SUV on the move and sprints from 0 to 100 kmph in a shade over seven seconds. But for most parts, it is meant to do daily runs and in this regard, its mature traits would be much appreciated.
9/10
The Audi Q3 remains an eager SUV on the move and sprints from 0 to 100 kmph in a shade over seven seconds. But for most parts, it is meant to do daily runs and in this regard, its mature traits would be much appreciated.
While we didn't get the chance to truly experience the Quattro all-wheel drive system, it could make for a great advantage in less than ideal drive conditions.
10/10
While we didn't get the chance to truly experience the Quattro all-wheel drive system, it could make for a great advantage in less than ideal drive conditions.

Audi is crediting the performance of these updated models as well as its existing offerings like A4, A6 and Q8 for its showing in 2022. The company further claims that its high-performance models like e-tron GT, RS e-tron GT, RS Q8, RS 5 Sportback and S5 Sportback are all in high demand. Much of the buzz has also been attributed to a revival in customer sentiment after challenging Covid years of 2020 and 2021. And while Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon admits that there were a fair share of challenges even this year, the opportunities were more still. “We continue to exceed our own estimation and strongly sell all the five electric cars we offer in India. India’s favourite luxury Q- the Audi Q3 made a strong restart in 2022 and we are confident that its success will continue in 2023 and beyond," he said in a press statement issued by his company.

Watch: 2022 Audi Q3: Drive highlights

Dhillon also specifically mentioned the pre-owned business that, he says, is gaining in strength. "On the retail front we increased our pre-owned car facilities to 22 in 2022."

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Audi Q3 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q3
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (DCT) | 14.93 kmpl | 188 bhp
₹44.89 - 50.39 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Audi Q5 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q5
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic
₹59.22 - 64.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mini Cooper Jcw (HT Auto photo)
Mini Cooper Jcw
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 17 kmpl
₹45.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Volvo S60 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo S60
1969 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.08 kmpl
₹45.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Jaguar Xe (HT Auto photo)
Jaguar Xe
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 12.66 kmpl
₹46.64 - 48.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Jaguar Epace (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Jaguar Epace
1999 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹50 - 60 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

But the firm focus would still be on new and newer models and Audi is well aware of this. “2023 is going to be another milestone year for Audi India. With our promising portfolio of volume, performance and electric cars, we will continue to redefine luxury for our customers," Dhillon further said. "We will have our full-strength of our models back in the country and are confident of a strong performance in the months ahead."

First Published Date: 02 Jan 2023, 13:49 PM IST
TAGS: Audi India Audi Q3 Audi Q5 Audi Q8
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
This pre-owned BMW clocks 16 lakh kms. That's two round trips to Moon and back
Ola Electric will launch many more 2W EV products – a mass market scooter, a mass market motorcycle, and multiple premium motorcycles.
Ola Electric working on 6 new vehicles for the Indian market: Details
Screenshot from video posted on Youtube by AutoTopNL
Watch: This Ferrari thunders down German highway at 351 kmph
File photo used for representational purpose.
Goodbye 2022: Five big hurdles faced by Indian automotive industry this year
Tata Motors has received over 20,000 bookings for Tiago EV.
Tata Tiago EV drive review: Battery-powered car goes mainstream

Trending this Week

Experience New Age Tech In The New Age Baleno
Experience New Age Tech In The New Age Baleno
Taigun-a
Volkswagen Taigun dons a new colour shade
Meet the NEXA Ignis by Maruti Suzuki, your perfect companion for city drives where design wizardry meets peppy performance in a tough SUV demeanour.
The Tough and Stylish SUV Every City Driver Needs
Toyota_Innova_HyCross
India's first three-row hybrid MPV launched. Check prices
Royal_Enfield_Mighty
Royal Enfield Classic 350 modified as a beautiful bobber

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Citroen C3
Citroen C3
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Ola sells over 25,000 electric scooters in December, grabs a higher market share
Ola sells over 25,000 electric scooters in December, grabs a higher market share
This Indian city flags off 100 CNG buses, ‘green’ fuel station
This Indian city flags off 100 CNG buses, ‘green’ fuel station
These Lexus India models get costlier in the new year. Check new price list
These Lexus India models get costlier in the new year. Check new price list
This EV two-wheeler achieves growth of 389% in December
This EV two-wheeler achieves growth of 389% in December
TVS Motor Company sales slips 3.28% in December
TVS Motor Company sales slips 3.28% in December

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city