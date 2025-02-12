HT Auto
MG Gloster Facelift Front Left Side
UPCOMING

MG Gloster Facelift

Exp. Launch on 12 Feb 2025
40 - 45 Lakhs*Expected price
Gloster Facelift Expected Key Specs

Engine
Tooltip

Gloster Facelift: 1996.0 cc

Fuel
Tooltip

Gloster Facelift: Diesel

About MG Gloster Facelift

Gloster Facelift Latest Update

  • MG Gloster facelift to be unveiled next year: Five key expectations you should know
  • MG Gloster facelift spotted on Indian roads, will launch soon

    • Gloster Facelift Launch Date

    The MG Gloster Facelift is expected to launch on 12th Feb 2025.

    Gloster Facelift Launch Price

    It is expected to launch with a price of ₹40 - 45 Lakhs*.

    Specs and Features

    The MG Gloster Facelift is expected to be laced with the following specifications and features:

    • Engine: 1996 cc
    • Transmission: Automatic
    • FuelType: Diesel

    Gloster Facelift Seating Capacity

    The MG Gloster Facelift is expected to be a 6-7 Seater model.

    MG Gloster Facelift Images

    MG Gloster Facelift Image 1
    MG Gloster Facelift Specifications and Features

    Body TypeSUV
    Engine1996 cc
    Fuel Type Diesel

    MG Gloster Facelift News

    The MG Gloster facelift is expected to be launched in 2025 with exterior and interior updates.
    MG Gloster facelift to be unveiled next year: Five key expectations you should know
    4 Dec 2024
    MG Gloster will come with an all-new design language with the facelift.
    MG Gloster facelift spotted on Indian roads, will launch soon
    28 Nov 2024
    JSW MG Motor has been spotted testing the facelift version of its flagship SUV Gloster. It is expected to be launched in India later this year.
    MG Gloster facelift SUV spotted in spy shot. See what has changed
    12 Jul 2024
    MG Gloster facelift is expected to receive a Desert Storm exterior paint theme.
    MG Gloster facelift teased, to debut on June 5. Key things to expect
    2 Jun 2024
    The updated MG Gloster boasts significant design enhancements along with subtle interior revisions.
    2024 MG Gloster facelift spotted ahead of launch. Check details
    29 May 2024
    MG Gloster Facelift FAQs

    The MG Gloster Facelift is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 40-45 Lakhs.
    The MG Gloster Facelift is expected to launch on 12th Feb 2025, introducing a new addition to the 1996 cc segment.
    The MG Gloster Facelift features a 1996 cc engine. It has an automatic transmission.
    The MG Gloster Facelift faces competition from the likes of undefined undefined and undefined undefined in the 1996 cc segment, providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.

