The growing popularity of SUVs has overshadowed the sedan segment by some margin. However, the customers who want to roll in luxury and style would mostly select executive sedans despite the rise of SUVs in India. Here are 5 executive sedans I would buy in 2026 over an SUV in India:

1 Toyota Camry Engine 2,487 cc Fuel Type Petrol Mileage 25.49 kmpl View Offers View More Details The Toyota Camry is powered by a 2.5L four-cylinder Dynamic Force Engine working in tandem with a strong hybrid electric motor setup, producing a combined output of 226.63 bhp and 221 Nm of peak torque, paired with an e-CVT automatic transmission. It is the flagship sedan from the Japanese automaker and is priced at ₹47.48 lakh (ex-showroom).

2 Audi A6 Engine 1,984 cc Mileage 14 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Audi A6 is the flagship sedan from the German automaker’s stable. Earlier, the A8 used to be the flagship sedan, but with the discontinuation of the model, the A6 took over the reins. The Audi A6 is powered by a 2.0L turbocharged inline four-cylinder engine producing 261.49 bhp and 370 Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed S tronic automatic transmission. The Audi A6 has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹63.73 lakh.



3 BMW 5 Series LWB Engine 1,998 cc Mileage 15.7 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The BMW 5 Series long wheelbase is powered by a 2.0L TwinPower turbocharged petrol engine producing 254.4 bhp and 400 Nm of torque, paired with an eight-speed steptronic automatic transmission, sending power to the rear wheels. The BMW 5 Series LWB boasts a starting ex-showroom price of ₹75.80 lakh.



4 Lexus ES500e Engine 74.4 kWh cc Speed 200 kmph View Offers View More Details The Lexus ES 500e gets a 74.4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, located underneath the ES’ floor beneath the passenger compartment. The ES 500e is powered by two electric motors, with the front making 217.9 bhp and the rear making 116.3 bhp, with a combined total output of 338 hp, and gets a range of approximately 580 km. Additionally, the Lexus ES 500e has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹89.99 lakh.

5 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Engine 2,925 cc Mileage 12-18 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Mercedes-Benz S-Class is the most luxurious sedan on the list, hands down. It is powered by two different engine options: a 3.0L turbocharged diesel engine producing 308.4 bhp and 650 Nm of torque, and a 3.0L turbocharged petrol engine producing 375.4 bhp and 500 Nm of torque. Both engines are paired with a nine-speed steptronic transmission. Not only that, but the Mercedes-Benz S-Class boasts a starting ex-showroom price of ₹1.84 crore.



Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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