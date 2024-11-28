MG Gloster facelift spotted on Indian roads, will launch soon
Gloster is the largest SUV from JSW MG Motor India which rivals the likes of Toyota Fortuner in the large SUV segment.Gloster was first launched in In
...
MG Gloster will come with an all-new design language with the facelift.
JSW MG Motor India has started testing the facelifted version of the Gloster on the Indian roads. It can be expected that the full-size SUV will be launched in India before the year ends or early next year. MG first launched the Gloster back in 2020 and is currently their flagship SUV, it was also the first vehicle in its segment to offer ADAS features.
Once launched, the new Gloster will go against Skoda Kodiaq, Volkswagen Tiguan, Nissan X-Trail, Toyota Fortuner and Hyundai Tucson. The prices of the current Gloster starts at ₹38.80 lakh and goes up to ₹43.87 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.
First Published Date: 28 Nov 2024, 09:19 AM IST
