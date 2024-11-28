HT Auto
MG Gloster facelift spotted on Indian roads, will launch soon

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 28 Nov 2024, 09:43 AM
Gloster is the largest SUV from JSW MG Motor India which rivals the likes of Toyota Fortuner in the large SUV segment.Gloster was first launched in In
MG Gloster will come with an all-new design language with the facelift.
MG Gloster will come with an all-new design language with the facelift.

JSW MG Motor India has started testing the facelifted version of the Gloster on the Indian roads. It can be expected that the full-size SUV will be launched in India before the year ends or early next year. MG first launched the Gloster back in 2020 and is currently their flagship SUV, it was also the first vehicle in its segment to offer ADAS features.

Once launched, the new Gloster will go against Skoda Kodiaq, Volkswagen Tiguan, Nissan X-Trail, Toyota Fortuner and Hyundai Tucson. The prices of the current Gloster starts at 38.80 lakh and goes up to 43.87 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

First Published Date: 28 Nov 2024, 09:19 AM IST

