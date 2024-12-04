MG Gloster facelift to be unveiled next year: Five key expectations you should know
- The MG Gloster is expected to be unveiled in 2025 with a significant design overhaul and massive updates to the cabin.
The MG Gloster facelift has been in the cards for a while and the carmaker has been driving the test mule across India all year. Expected to be unveiled in 2025, the Gloster facelift is going to come with a new exterior design alongside an updated cabin with added features. Once launched, it will be pitted against the likes of the Toyota Fortuner, Skoda Kodiaq, Volkswagen Tiguan, Hyundai Tucson, and Nissan X-Trail.
The MG Gloster was launched in India in 2020 and it was the first SUV in its segment to get ADAS functionality. It is currently the flagship product in JSW MG Motor India’s portfolio and is expected to follow MG Cyberster’s January 2025 debut. With an unveiling around the corner, here are the key expectations for the MG Gloster facelift that you should be aware of:
Recent spy shots suggest that the MG Gloster facelift will adopt a design that sits more in line with its global counterparts. The front end is set to receive a substantial redesign, featuring a split headlamp arrangement. In this setup, the sleek LED DRLs sit above, while the main headlamp units are stacked vertically below. A horizontal chrome strip runs across the Gloster’s nose section, connecting the DRLs. The front grille has been enlarged, which should enhance the Gloster’s road presence significantly.
The 2025 Gloster will ride on new alloy wheels and feature thick cladding all around. The rear end will be treated with a new set of LED taillights and a new bumper.
The Gloster’s cabin will be treated with numerous changes as well, among which new interior colour themes are expected. The centre console will be reworked, bringing a new, larger touchscreen infotainment unit that floats above the squared AC vents. As seen in recent spy shots, the layout has been changed and MG has included a dual wireless charging pad in the Gloster facelift. The console will further include two rotary dials which are expected to related to the Gloster’s All Terrain System in the 4x4 variants.
The upcoming MG Gloster facelift is expected to retain both powertrain options that are currently available on the outgoing model. There is the 2.0-litre turbo-diesel unit that makes 158.7 bhp of peak power and 373.5 Nm of maximum torque. The 2.0-litre twin-turbo engine is rated for 212.5 bhp and 478.5 Nm of maximum torque. Both units can be had with an eight-speed automatic gearbox. There is no word or expectation of a third engine option, but if it is in the cards, it is likely to be a hybrid unit.
