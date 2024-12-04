MG Gloster facelift to be unveiled next year: Five key expectations you should know

The MG Gloster facelift has been in the cards for a while and the carmaker has been driving the test mule across India all year. Expected to be unveiled in 2025, the Gloster facelift is going to come with a new exterior design alongside an updated cabin with added features. Once launched, it will be pitted against the likes of the Toyota Fortuner, Skoda Kodiaq, Volkswagen Tiguan, Hyundai Tucson, and Nissan X-Trail.

The MG Gloster was launched in India in 2020 and it was the first SUV in its segment to get ADAS functionality. It is currently the flagship product in JSW MG Motor India’s portfolio and is expected to follow MG Cyberster’s January 2025 debut. With an unveiling around the corner, here are the key expectations for the MG Gloster facelift that you should be aware of: