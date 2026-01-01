The i7 M70 xDrive, featuring a 101.7 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 560 Km, is priced at ₹2.69 Crore (ex-showroom).
The i7 M70 xDrive delivers a claimed single-charge range of 560 Km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The i7 M70 xDrive is available in 7 colour options: Individual Tanzanite Blue, Mineral White Metallic, Oxide Grey Metallic, Brooklyn Grey, Carbon Black Metallic, Individual Dravit Grey Metallic, Black Sapphire.
The i7 M70 xDrive is powered by a 101.7 kWh battery pack that allows for 560 Km of claimed range per charge. The battery can be charged from 0-80% in 50 Minutes(150 kW DC Charger)(10-80%).
In this price bracket, alternatives to the i7 M70 xDrive include the Audi e-tron GT priced between ₹1.72 Cr - 1.95 Cr and the Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS priced ₹2.45 Cr.
The i7 M70 xDrive has Cruise Control, Door Ajar Warning, Body Kit, Rain-sensing Wipers, Follow me home headlamps, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and Low Fuel Level Warning.