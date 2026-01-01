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BMW i7 M70 xDrive

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
2.69 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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i7 M70 xDrive

i7 M70 xDrive Prices

The i7 M70 xDrive, featuring a 101.7 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 560 Km, is priced at ₹2.69 Crore (ex-showroom).

i7 M70 xDrive Range

The i7 M70 xDrive delivers a claimed single-charge range of 560 Km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

i7 M70 xDrive Colours

The i7 M70 xDrive is available in 7 colour options: Individual Tanzanite Blue, Mineral White Metallic, Oxide Grey Metallic, Brooklyn Grey, Carbon Black Metallic, Individual Dravit Grey Metallic, Black Sapphire.

i7 M70 xDrive Battery & Range

The i7 M70 xDrive is powered by a 101.7 kWh battery pack that allows for 560 Km of claimed range per charge. The battery can be charged from 0-80% in 50 Minutes(150 kW DC Charger)(10-80%).

i7 M70 xDrive vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the i7 M70 xDrive include the Audi e-tron GT priced between ₹1.72 Cr - 1.95 Cr and the Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS priced ₹2.45 Cr.

i7 M70 xDrive Specs & Features

The i7 M70 xDrive has Cruise Control, Door Ajar Warning, Body Kit, Rain-sensing Wipers, Follow me home headlamps, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and Low Fuel Level Warning.

BMW i7 M70 xDrive Price

i7 M70 xDrive

₹2.69 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,58,00,000
RTO
54,000
Insurance
10,22,061
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,68,76,561
EMI@5,77,682/mo
Add to Compare
Close

BMW i7 M70 xDrive Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
Electric
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Battery Capacity
101.7 kWh
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.7 seconds
Driving Range
560 Km
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
AWD
Max Motor Performance
650 bhp, 1015 Nm
Charging Time
50 Minutes(150 kW DC Charger)(10-80%)
Fuel Type
Electric
Max Speed
250 kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
255 / 40 R21
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Tyres
285 / 35 R21

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
4 Doors

Dimensions & Weight

Length
5391 mm
Wheelbase
3215 mm
Height
1544 mm
Width
1950 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
No
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
1
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
No
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Painted
Interior Door Handles
Painted
Scuff Plates
Metallic
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
Electric
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
One Touch - Up
All
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Electric

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
Yes

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Intelligent
Headlights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Cabin Lamps
Centre
Fog Lights
LED,LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
18
Bluetooth Compatibility
Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
2 Din
DVD Playback
No
Touch Screen Size
14.9 inch
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Digital Display
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, Front Center)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
No
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Full-time
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
20 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, headrest forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, seat base bolsters in / out)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
22 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, seat base angle up / down, headrest forward / back, shoulder support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, seat base bolsters in / out, shoulder support bolsters in / out)
Ventilated Seats
All
Interior Colours
Merino Amarone/Merino Smoke White/Merino Mocha/Merino Black/Merino Tartufo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Individual
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
No
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
22 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, seat base angle up / down, headrest forward / back, shoulder support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, seat base bolsters in / out, shoulder support bolsters in / out)
BMW i7 M70 xDrive EMI
EMI5,19,914 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
2,41,88,904
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
2,41,88,904
Interest Amount
70,05,930
Payable Amount
3,11,94,834

BMW i7 other Variants

i7 eDrive50 M Sport

₹2.14 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,05,00,000
RTO
54,000
Insurance
8,17,680
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,13,72,180
EMI@4,59,372/mo
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i7 xDrive60 M Sport

₹2.21 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,13,00,000
RTO
9,730
Insurance
7,50,000
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,20,60,230
EMI@4,74,160/mo
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