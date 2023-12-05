Saved Articles

HT Auto

Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS 53 4MATIC Plus

2.55 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS Key Specs
Battery Capacity107.8 Kwh
Range526 Km
View all AMG EQS specs and features

AMG EQS 53 4MATIC Plus Latest Updates

AMG EQS is a 5 seater Sedan which has 1 variant. The price of AMG EQS 53 4MATIC Plus (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 2.55 Crore. It offers many

  • Engine Type: Two permanently agitated synchronous motors (PSM)
  • Transmission: Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
  • BootSpace: 610 litres
    • ...Read More

    Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS 53 4MATIC Plus Price

    53 4MATIC Plus
    ₹2.55 Crore*On-Road Price
    107.8 Kwh
    526 Km
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    2,45,00,000
    RTO
    58,000
    Insurance
    9,71,929
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    2,55,30,429
    EMI@5,48,748/mo
    Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS 53 4MATIC Plus Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Top Speed
    250 Kmph
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    3.4 seconds
    Engine
    Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
    Engine Type
    Two permanently agitated synchronous motors (PSM)
    Fuel Type
    Electric
    Max Motor Performance
    751 bhp 1020 Nm
    Driving Range
    526 Km
    Drivetrain
    AWD
    Transmission
    Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Not Applicable
    Battery
    107.8 kWh, Lithium Ion, 396 Volt,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
    Electric Motor
    2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
    Others
    Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
    Four Wheel Steering
    Yes
    Front Suspension
    Four-link Axle with Air Springs
    Rear Suspension
    Multi-link Axle with Air Springs
    Front Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Rear Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Minimum Turning Radius
    5.75 metres
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    275 / 40 R21
    Rear Tyres
    275 / 40 R21
    Width
    1926 mm
    Length
    5223 mm
    Height
    1518 mm
    Wheelbase
    3210 mm
    Kerb Weight
    2655 kg
    Doors
    4 Doors
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Bootspace
    610 litres
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Rear AC
    Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Heater
    -
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - All
    Parking Assist
    360 Camera
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Cruise Control
    Adaptive
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Steering Adjustment
    Electric Tilt & Telescopic
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Shift Indicator
    No
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Seat Adjustment
    10 Way
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Panoramic Sunroof
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    No
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Body Kit
    No
    Rub - Strips
    Chrome Inserts
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Scuff Plates
    Illuminated
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    One Touch -Down
    All
    One Touch - Up
    All
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Interior Door Handles
    Silver
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Side Window Blinds
    No
    Boot-lid Opener
    Foot Trigger Opening/Automatic
    Rear Windshield Blind
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    Unlimited
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    250000
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    8
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Headlights
    LED
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Cornering Headlights
    Active
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Fog Lights
    -
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Multi-colour
    Puddle Lamps
    No
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Both Sides
    Glove Box Lamp
    Yes
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Touch Screen Size
    17.7 inch
    Gesture Control
    Yes
    Display Screen for Rear Passengers
    Optional
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    Speakers
    15
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    No
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Internal Hard-drive
    No
    CD Player
    No
    DVD Playback
    No
    Find My Car
    Yes
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Yes
    Geo-Fence
    Yes
    Emergency Call
    Yes
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    Yes
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    Yes
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    Yes
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    Yes
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    Yes
    Alexa Compatibility
    Yes
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    Torque-On-Demand
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Ride Height Adjustment
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    No
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    No
    Differential Lock
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Puncture Repair Kit
    Yes
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    Yes
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    Yes
    High-beam Assist
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    5 Star (Euro NCAP)
    Blind Spot Detection
    Yes
    Lane Departure Prevention
    Yes
    Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
    Yes
    Airbags
    9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    No
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    22 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, headrest forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, shoulder support bolsters in / out)
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    22 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, headrest forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, shoulder support bolsters in / out)
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    10 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, headrest forward / back)
    Seat Upholstery
    Nappa Leather
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Ventilated Seats
    All
    Ventilated Seat Type
    Heated and cooled
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Interior Colours
    Black / Space Grey with AMG Carbon-fibre trim
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Split Rear Seat
    60:40 split
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS 53 4MATIC Plus EMI
    EMI4,93,874 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    2,29,77,386
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    2,29,77,386
    Interest Amount
    66,55,033
    Payable Amount
    2,96,32,419

