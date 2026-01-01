The AMG EQS 53 4MATIC Plus enables a claimed single-charge range of 526 Km, is priced at ₹2.55 Crore (ex-showroom).
The AMG EQS 53 4MATIC Plus delivers a claimed single-charge range of 526 Km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The AMG EQS 53 4MATIC Plus is available in 4 colour options: Obsidian Black Metallic, Graphite Grey Metallic, Polar White, Nautic Blue Metallic.
The AMG EQS 53 4MATIC Plus allows for 526 Km of claimed range per charge.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the AMG EQS 53 4MATIC Plus include the BMW i7 priced between ₹2.05 Cr - 2.58 Cr and the Audi e-tron GT priced between ₹1.72 Cr - 1.95 Cr.
The AMG EQS 53 4MATIC Plus has Cabin-Boot Access, Distance to Empty, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Glove Box Lamp, USB Compatibility, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Keyless Start/ Button Start, 12V Power Outlets, Average Fuel Consumption and Average Speed.
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