hamburger icon
AMG EQSPriceRangeSpecifications
Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS Front Left Side
1/12
Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS Front View
2/12
Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS Left Side View
3/12
Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS Rear View
4/12
Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS Right Side View
5/12
Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS Headlight
View all Images
6/12

Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS 53 4MATIC Plus

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
2.55 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare

AMG EQS 53 4MATIC Plus

AMG EQS 53 4MATIC Plus Prices

The AMG EQS 53 4MATIC Plus enables a claimed single-charge range of 526 Km, is priced at ₹2.55 Crore (ex-showroom).

AMG EQS 53 4MATIC Plus Range

The AMG EQS 53 4MATIC Plus delivers a claimed single-charge range of 526 Km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

AMG EQS 53 4MATIC Plus Colours

The AMG EQS 53 4MATIC Plus is available in 4 colour options: Obsidian Black Metallic, Graphite Grey Metallic, Polar White, Nautic Blue Metallic.

AMG EQS 53 4MATIC Plus Battery & Range

The AMG EQS 53 4MATIC Plus allows for 526 Km of claimed range per charge.

AMG EQS 53 4MATIC Plus vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the AMG EQS 53 4MATIC Plus include the BMW i7 priced between ₹2.05 Cr - 2.58 Cr and the Audi e-tron GT priced between ₹1.72 Cr - 1.95 Cr.

AMG EQS 53 4MATIC Plus Specs & Features

The AMG EQS 53 4MATIC Plus has Cabin-Boot Access, Distance to Empty, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Glove Box Lamp, USB Compatibility, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Keyless Start/ Button Start, 12V Power Outlets, Average Fuel Consumption and Average Speed.

Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS 53 4MATIC Plus Price

AMG EQS 53 4MATIC Plus

₹2.55 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,45,00,000
RTO
58,000
Insurance
9,71,929
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,55,30,429
EMI@5,48,748/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS 53 4MATIC Plus Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Top Speed
250 Kmph
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.4 seconds
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Engine Type
Two permanently agitated synchronous motors (PSM)
Fuel Type
Electric
Max Motor Performance
751 bhp 1020 Nm
Driving Range
526 Km
Drivetrain
AWD
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Not Applicable
Battery
107.8 kWh, Lithium Ion, 396 Volt,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Four Wheel Steering
Yes
Front Suspension
Four-link Axle with Air Springs
Rear Suspension
Multi-link Axle with Air Springs
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Minimum Turning Radius
5.75 metres
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
275 / 40 R21
Rear Tyres
275 / 40 R21

Dimensions & Weight

Width
1926 mm
Length
5223 mm
Height
1518 mm
Wheelbase
3210 mm
Kerb Weight
2655 kg

Capacity

Doors
4 Doors
Seating Capacity
5 Person
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
610 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Heater
-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
Parking Assist
360 Camera
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Cruise Control
Adaptive
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic
12V Power Outlets
Yes

Instrumentation

Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Average Speed
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Shift Indicator
No
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Tachometer
Digital

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes

Rear row

Seat Adjustment
10 Way

Exterior

Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Roof Mounted Antenna
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Body Kit
No
Rub - Strips
Chrome Inserts

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Scuff Plates
Illuminated
Power Windows
Front & Rear
One Touch -Down
All
One Touch - Up
All
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Side Window Blinds
No
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/Automatic
Rear Windshield Blind
No

Storage

Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
No
Sunglass Holder
No

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
250000
Battery Warranty (Years)
8
Warranty (Years)
3

Lighting

Headlights
LED
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Cornering Headlights
Active
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
-
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Puddle Lamps
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Both Sides
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
Display
Touch-screen Display
Touch Screen Size
17.7 inch
Gesture Control
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Optional
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Speakers
15
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
USB Compatibility
Yes
Aux Compatibility
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
No
CD Player
No
DVD Playback
No

Telematics

Find My Car
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
Yes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Alexa Compatibility
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Differential Lock
No

Safety

Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes
Airbags
9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Driver Seat Adjustment
22 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, headrest forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, shoulder support bolsters in / out)
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
22 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, headrest forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, shoulder support bolsters in / out)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, headrest forward / back)
Seat Upholstery
Nappa Leather
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Driver Armrest
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Ventilated Seats
All
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Interiors
Dual Tone
Interior Colours
Black / Space Grey with AMG Carbon-fibre trim
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS 53 4MATIC Plus EMI
EMI4,93,874 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
2,29,77,386
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
2,29,77,386
Interest Amount
66,55,033
Payable Amount
2,96,32,419

Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS Alternatives

BMW i7

BMW i7

2.05 - 2.58 Cr
+2
AMG EQSvsi7
Audi e-tron GT

Audi e-tron GT

1.72 - 1.95 Cr
+4
AMG EQSvse-tron GT
Mercedes-Benz EQS

Mercedes-Benz EQS

1.3 - 1.63 Cr
AMG EQSvsEQS

Popular Sedan Cars

UPCOMING
Audi A5

Audi A5

50 Lakhs Onwards
View upcoming Cars
Audi A8 L

Audi A8 L

1.34 - 1.63 Cr
A8 L Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
Audi New A6

Audi New A6

70 Lakhs Onwards
View upcoming Cars
UPCOMING
Audi New A3

Audi New A3

39 - 45 Lakhs
View upcoming Cars
Audi S5 Sportback

Audi S5 Sportback

80.49 Lakhs
S5 Sportback Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Sedan Carss

view all specs and features

Top Electric Cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Victoris

Maruti Suzuki Victoris

₹10.5 - 19.99 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

₹10.77 - 19.72 Lakhs
Toyota Fortuner

Toyota Fortuner

₹34.76 - 50.46 Lakhs
View allPopular Electric Cars

Top Luxury Cars

Land Rover Defender

Land Rover Defender

₹1.07 - 2.62 Cr
Land Rover Range Rover

Land Rover Range Rover

₹2.4 - 4.66 Cr
Toyota Vellfire

Toyota Vellfire

₹1.2 - 1.3 Cr
Toyota Land Cruiser

Toyota Land Cruiser

₹2.18 - 2.25 Cr
Mercedes-Benz GLA

Mercedes-Benz GLA

₹51.8 - 55 Lakhs
Porsche 911

Porsche 911

₹2.11 - 3.82 Cr
View allPopular Luxury Cars

Popular Mercedes-Benz Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Mercedes-Benz Cars

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ

Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ

19.45 - 26.95 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
MG Starlight 560

MG Starlight 560

20 - 27 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers