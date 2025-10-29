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Lexus LS vs Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS

In 2026, when choosing between the Lexus LS and Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Lexus LS Price starts at Rs. 1.91 Cr (last recorded price) for 500h Luxury, Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS Price starts at Rs. 2.45 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 53 4MATIC Plus. LS gets a battery pack of up to 44 kwh. AMG EQS gets a battery pack of up to 107.8 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
LS vs AMG EQS Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ls Amg eqs
BrandLexusMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 1.91 Cr₹ 2.45 Cr
Range 1263 km/charge526 km/charge
Battery Capacity44 kwh107.8 kwh
Charging Time--

Filters
LS
Lexus LS
500h Luxury
₹1.91 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
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AMG EQS
Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS
53 4MATIC Plus
₹2.45 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Lexus LS Visual Comparison

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Front View
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Front Left Side
Right Side View
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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
350 Nm @ 5100 rpm-
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - 10 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
15.4-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
295 bhp @ 6600 rpm-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine Type
3.5L 8GR-FXS V6Two permanently agitated synchronous motors (PSM)
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Integrated with Transmission2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
Driving Range
1263526 Km
Battery
44 kWh, Nickel Metal Hydride, 650 Volt,Battery Placed Under Rear Seats107.8 kWh, Lithium Ion, 396 Volt,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
Drivetrain
RWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoNot Applicable
Max Engine Performance
354 bhp @ 6600 rpm, 400 Nm-
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)-
Max Motor Performance
177 bhp 300 Nm751 bhp 1020 Nm
Engine
3456 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHCNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Minimum Turning Radius
5.75.75 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Four Wheel Steering
YesYes
Spare Wheel
AlloySteel
Front Tyres
245 / 45 R20275 / 40 R21
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Multi-link with air springs, adaptive and ride-height controlMulti-link Axle with Air Springs
Front Suspension
Multi-link with air springs, adaptive and ride-height controlFour-link Axle with Air Springs
Rear Tyres
245 / 45 R20275 / 40 R21
Ground Clearance
149-
Length
52355223 mm
Wheelbase
31253210 mm
Kerb Weight
23002655 kg
Height
14501518 mm
Width
19001926 mm
Bootspace
430610 litres
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
55 Person
Doors
44 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
82-
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Heater
Yes-
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Camera360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
AnalogueDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
22 Way10 Way
Seat Base Sliding
Electric-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteKeyless
Rub - Strips
Chrome InsertsChrome Inserts
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically AdjustablePanoramic Sunroof
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredChrome
Interior Door Handles
ChromeSilver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
ElectricNo
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/AutomaticFoot Trigger Opening/Automatic
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Side Window Blinds
Rear - electricNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Warranty (Years)
33
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000Unlimited
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentActive
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
YesBoth Sides
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesMulti-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED-
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
CD Player
YesNo
Gesture Control
NoYes
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
YesOptional
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+15
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
YesNo
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesNo
Display
TFT DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoYes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoYes
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Find My Car
NoYes
Emergency Call
NoYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Ride Height Adjustment
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoTorque-On-Demand
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesNo
Airbags
14 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side, 2 Rear Curtain)9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)10 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, headrest forward / back)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherNappa Leather
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesNo
Rear Armrest
YesWith Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
No60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
24 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, headrest forward / back, shoulder support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, seat base bolsters in / out)22 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, headrest forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, shoulder support bolsters in / out)
Interior Colours
Black, Crimson / Black, White / BlackBlack / Space Grey with AMG Carbon-fibre trim
Ventilated Seats
AllAll
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
NoFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooledHeated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
24 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, headrest forward / back, shoulder support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, seat base bolsters in / out)22 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, headrest forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, shoulder support bolsters in / out)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,18,68,9292,55,30,429
Ex-Showroom Price
1,91,32,0002,45,00,000
RTO
19,67,20058,000
Insurance
7,69,2299,71,929
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,70,0485,48,748

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