LS
Lexus LS
500h Luxury
₹1.91 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
AMG EQS
Mercedes Benz AMG EQS
53 4MATIC Plus
₹2.45 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
350 Nm @ 5100 rpm-
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - 10 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
15.4-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
295 bhp @ 6600 rpm-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine Type
3.5L 8GR-FXS V6Two permanently agitated synchronous motors (PSM)
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Integrated with Transmission2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
Driving Range
1263526 Km
Battery
44 kWh, Nickel Metal Hydride, 650 Volt,Battery Placed Under Rear Seats107.8 kWh, Lithium Ion, 396 Volt,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
Drivetrain
RWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoNot Applicable
Max Engine Performance
354 bhp @ 6600 rpm, 400 Nm-
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)-
Max Motor Performance
177 bhp 300 Nm751 bhp 1020 Nm
Engine
3456 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHCNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Heater
Yes-
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Camera360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,18,68,9292,55,30,429
Ex-Showroom Price
1,91,32,0002,45,00,000
RTO
19,67,20058,000
Insurance
7,69,2299,71,929
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,70,0485,48,748
