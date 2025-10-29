In 2026, when choosing between the Lexus LS and Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Lexus LS Price starts at Rs. 1.91 Cr (last recorded price) for 500h Luxury, Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS Price starts at Rs. 2.45 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 53 4MATIC Plus. LS gets a battery pack of up to 44 kwh. AMG EQS gets a battery pack of up to 107.8 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
LS vs AMG EQS Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ls
|Amg eqs
|Brand
|Lexus
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 1.91 Cr
|₹ 2.45 Cr
|Range
|1263 km/charge
|526 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|44 kwh
|107.8 kwh
|Charging Time
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