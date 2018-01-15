|Engine
|3456 cc
|Mileage
|15.4 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
|Transmission
|Both
The LS 500h Nishijin, equipped with a 3.5L 8GR-FXS V6 and Automatic (CVT) - 10 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹2.54 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the LS deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 15.4 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The LS 500h Nishijin is powered by a 3456 cc engine mated to a Automatic (CVT) - 10 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 295 bhp @ 6600 rpm and 350 Nm @ 5100 rpm of torque.
In the LS's price range, buyers can choose to consider the BMW M5 priced ₹1.99 Cr or the Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance priced ₹1.95 Cr.
The LS 500h Nishijin has Cruise Control, Door Ajar Warning, USB Compatibility, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Low Fuel Level Warning, Instantaneous Consumption, Gear Indicator and Average Speed.