Audi e-tron GT RS

2.11 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Audi e-tron GT Key Specs
Battery Capacity84 Kwh
Max Speed250 Kmph
Range379 Km
e-tron GT RS Latest Updates

e-tron GT is a 5 seater Sedan which has 2 variants. The price of e-tron GT RS (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 2.11 Crore. It offers many features like

  • Engine Type: 2 Electric Motors
  • Transmission: Automatic - Not Applicable Gears
    Audi e-tron GT RS Price

    RS
    ₹2.11 Crore*On-Road Price
    84 Kwh
    250 Kmph
    379 Km
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    2,04,99,000
    RTO
    54,000
    Insurance
    5,71,000
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    2,11,24,500
    EMI@4,54,048/mo
    Audi e-tron GT RS Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Others
    Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
    Transmission
    Automatic - Not Applicable Gears
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Top Speed
    245
    Engine Type
    2 Electric Motors
    Alternate Fuel
    Electric
    Electric Motor
    2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    3.3
    Battery
    84 kWh, Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
    Drivetrain
    AWD
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    No
    Fuel Type
    Electric
    Max Motor Performance
    637 bhp 830 Nm
    Engine
    Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
    Range
    379 km
    Max Speed
    250 kmph
    Rear Brake Type
    Disc
    Four Wheel Steering
    No
    Front Tyres
    245 / 45 R20
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Air Suspension
    Front Suspension
    Air Suspension
    Rear Tyres
    285 / 40 R20
    Length
    4989
    Wheelbase
    2903
    Kerb Weight
    2347
    Height
    1418
    Width
    1964
    No of Seating Rows
    2
    Seating Capacity
    5
    Doors
    4
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt & Telescopic
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - All
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Tachometer
    No
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    No
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    No
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    No
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Seat Adjustment
    12 Way
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Yes
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    No
    Body Kit
    No
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Fixed
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    One Touch -Down
    All
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch - Up
    All
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Warranty (Years)
    2
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    160000
    Headlights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Glove Box Lamp
    Yes
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    Yes
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Multi-colour
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    CD Player
    No
    Gesture Control
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Display Screen for Rear Passengers
    No
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    6+
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    Internal Hard-drive
    No
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    DVD Playback
    No
    MP3 Playback
    Yes
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    Yes
    Find My Car
    Yes
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    Yes
    Airbags
    7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, Rear Passenger Side)
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    10 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest forward / back)
    Interiors
    Single Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    Yes
    Rear Armrest
    Yes
    Split Rear Seat
    Yes
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    16 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, shoulder support forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest forward / back)
    Interior Colours
    Black
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Folding Rear Seat
    Partial
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Ventilated Seat Type
    No
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    16 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, shoulder support forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest forward / back)
    Audi e-tron GT RS EMI
    EMI4,08,643 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    1,90,12,050
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    1,90,12,050
    Interest Amount
    55,06,537
    Payable Amount
    2,45,18,587

    Audi e-tron GT other Variants

    S
    ₹1.85 Crore*On-Road Price
    84 Kwh
    250 Kmph
    379 Km
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,79,90,000
    RTO
    54,000
    Insurance
    4,98,000
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,85,42,500
    EMI@3,98,551/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close

    Audi e-tron GT Alternatives

    BMW i7

    BMW i7 xDrive60

    1.95 - 2.5 Cr
    Check latest Offers
    e-tron GT vs i7
    Mercedes-Benz EQS

    Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC

    1.55 Cr Onwards
    Check latest Offers
    e-tron GT vs EQS
    Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS

    Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS 53 4MATIC Plus

    2.45 Cr
    Check latest Offers
    e-tron GT vs AMG EQS

    Popular Audi Cars

    • Popular
    • Upcoming

    • Audi Q5

      59.22 - 64.09 Lakhs*

      *Ex-showroom price

    • Audi A4

      42.34 - 48.09 Lakhs*

      *Ex-showroom price

    • Audi Q7

      79.99 - 88.33 Lakhs*

      *Ex-showroom price

    • Audi Q3

      44.89 - 50.39 Lakhs*

      *Ex-showroom price

    • Audi A6

      54.42 - 62.43 Lakhs*

      *Ex-showroom price

    View all  Audi Cars

