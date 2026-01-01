The e-tron GT RS, featuring a 93.4 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 401 km, is priced at ₹2.04 Crore (ex-showroom).
The e-tron GT RS delivers a claimed single-charge range of 401 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The e-tron GT RS is available in 9 colour options: Suzuka Grey Metallic, Tango Red Metallic, Daytona Grey Pearl Effect, Kemora Gray Metallic, Mythos Black Metallic, Floret Silver Metallic, Ascari Blue Metallic, Ibis White, Tactics Green Metallic.
The e-tron GT RS is powered by a 93.4 kWh battery pack that allows for 401 km of claimed range per charge. The battery can be charged from 0-80% in 8 Hours 30 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger). The motor makes 390 kW and 830 Nm of torque.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the e-tron GT RS include the BMW i7 priced between ₹2.05 Cr - 2.58 Cr and the Mercedes-Benz EQS priced between ₹1.3 Cr - 1.63 Cr.
The e-tron GT RS has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Child Safety Lock, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rear Defogger, Rear Reading Lamp, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Cruise Control, Heater and Keyless Start/ Button Start.