Porsche Panamera Turbo S

4 out of 5
1/26
2/26
3/26
4/26
5/26
6/26
4 out of 5
2.63 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Porsche Panamera Key Specs
Engine3996 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionBoth
Panamera Turbo S Latest Updates

Panamera is a 4 seater Sedan which has 6 variants. The price of Panamera Turbo S in Delhi is Rs. 2.63 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of Turbo S

  • Engine Type: V8 Biturbo
  • Max Torque: 820 Nm @ 2300 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 90
  • BootSpace: 467
    Porsche Panamera Turbo S Price

    Turbo S
    ₹2.63 Crore*On-Road Price
    3996 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    2,30,60,000
    RTO
    23,60,000
    Insurance
    9,20,702
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    2,63,41,202
    EMI@5,66,175/mo
    Porsche Panamera Turbo S Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    V8 Biturbo
    Others
    Idle Start/Stop
    Alternate Fuel
    Not Applicable
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    820 Nm @ 2300 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
    Drivetrain
    AWD
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    621 bhp @ 6000 rpm
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Twin Turbo
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Engine
    3996 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Performance on Alternate Fuel
    34 bhp @ 1150 rpm, 300 Nm @ 1150 rpm
    Rear Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Four Wheel Steering
    Yes
    Spare Wheel
    Space Saver
    Front Tyres
    275 / 35 R21
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Aluminium multi-link
    Front Suspension
    Aluminium double wishbone
    Rear Tyres
    325 / 30 R21
    Length
    5049
    Wheelbase
    2950
    Kerb Weight
    1995
    Height
    1427
    Width
    1937
    Bootspace
    467
    No of Seating Rows
    2
    Seating Capacity
    4
    Doors
    4
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    90
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt & Telescopic
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Parking Assist
    360 Camera
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - All
    12V Power Outlets
    2
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Rear AC
    Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Yes
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue - Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    Optional
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Seat Adjustment
    8 Way
    Seat Base Sliding
    Electric
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body Kit
    No
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Panoramic Sunroof
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    All
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Rear Windshield Blind
    No
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Tailgate Release
    Rear Wiper
    No
    One Touch - Up
    All
    Side Window Blinds
    No
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    Yes
    Cooled Glove Box
    Yes
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Warranty (Years)
    2
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    No
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    Unlimited
    Cornering Headlights
    Active
    Glove Box Lamp
    Yes
    Cabin Lamps
    Front
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Both Sides
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Multi-colour
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Fog Lights
    LED on front, LED on rear
    Follow me home headlamps
    No
    Puddle Lamps
    Yes
    CD Player
    Yes
    Gesture Control
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Display Screen for Rear Passengers
    Optional
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (Yes)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    6+
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    Internal Hard-drive
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    DVD Playback
    Yes
    MP3 Playback
    Yes
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Optional
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    Optional
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    Optional
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    Optional
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    Optional
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Optional
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    Optional
    Geo-Fence
    Optional
    Find My Car
    Optional
    Emergency Call
    Optional
    Differential Lock
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    No
    Ride Height Adjustment
    Yes
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    Full-time
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    Yes
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    No
    Airbags
    10 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    Not Tested
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    6 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back)
    Seat Upholstery
    Leather
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    Yes
    Rear Armrest
    Yes
    Split Rear Seat
    50:50 split
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
    Interior Colours
    Black,Agate Grey, Marsala, Saddle Brown, Black and Bordeaux Red,Marsala and Cream, Black and Crayon, Saddle Brown and Luxor Beige, Black and Saddle Brown, Black and Luxor Beige
    Ventilated Seats
    All
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Ventilated Seat Type
    Heated
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
    Porsche Panamera Turbo S EMI
    EMI5,09,558 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    2,37,07,081
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    2,37,07,081
    Interest Amount
    68,66,377
    Payable Amount
    3,05,73,458

    Porsche Panamera other Variants

    4
    ₹1.70 Crore*On-Road Price
    2894 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,48,99,000
    RTO
    15,43,900
    Insurance
    6,05,994
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,70,49,394
    EMI@3,66,458/mo
    Standard
    ₹1.77 Crore*On-Road Price
    2894 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    4 10 Years Edition
    ₹1.84 Crore*On-Road Price
    2894 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    GTS
    ₹2.27 Crore*On-Road Price
    3996 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Turbo S E-Hybrid
    ₹3.09 Crore*On-Road Price
    3996 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Porsche Panamera Alternatives

    Mercedes-Benz S-Class

    Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 450 4MATIC

    1.57 - 2.19 Cr
