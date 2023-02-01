Porsche Panamera Specifications

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Porsche Panamera comes in five petrol variant and one Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Panamera measures 5,049 mm in length, 1,937 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,950 mm. The ground clearance of Panamera is 138. A four-seat model, Porsche Panamera sits in the Sedan segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Porsche Panamera price starts at ₹ 1.44 Cr and goes upto ₹ 2.71 Cr (Ex-showroom). Porsche Panamera comes in 6 variants. Porsche Panamera top variant price is ₹ 2.43 Cr.
₹1.44 Cr*
2894 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹1.49 Cr*
2894 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹1.6 Cr*
2894 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹1.86 Cr*
3996 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹2.12 Cr*
3996 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹2.43 Cr*
3996 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
