Porsche Panamera Specifications

Porsche Panamera is a 4 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 1,44,49,000 in India. It is available in 6 variants, 2894.0 cc engine available in and 2 transmission option: Manual,Automatic.
4 out of 5
1.44 - 2.71 Cr*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Porsche Panamera Specs

Porsche Panamera comes in five petrol variant and one Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Panamera measures 5,049 mm in length, 1,937 mm in width and has a wheelbase of ...Read More

Porsche Panamera Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Turbo S E-Hybrid
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
770 Nm @ 1960 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
30.3
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
542 bhp @ 5750 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Performance on Alternate Fuel
34 bhp @ 1150 rpm, 300 Nm @ 1150 rpm
Engine Type
V8 Petrol engine
Alternate Fuel
Electric
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Integrated with Transmission
Driving Range
2424
Battery
14 kWh, Lithium Ion Polymer, 382 Volt,Battery Placed In Boot
Drivetrain
AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin Turbo
Max Engine Performance
671 bhp @ 5750 rpm, 850 Nm @ 1400 rpm
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Max Motor Performance
134 bhp @ 2800 rpm, 400 Nm
Engine
3996 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Four Wheel Steering
Yes
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
275 / 35 R21
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Aluminium multi-link
Front Suspension
Aluminium double wishbone
Rear Tyres
315 / 30 R21
Ground Clearance
138
Length
5049
Wheelbase
2950
Kerb Weight
2310
Height
1427
Width
1937
Bootspace
405
No of Seating Rows
2
Fuel Tank Capacity
80
Seating Capacity
4
Doors
4
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
12V Power Outlets
2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Optional
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
8 Way
Seat Base Sliding
Electric
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
Yes
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
No
One Touch - Up
All
Side Window Blinds
No
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Warranty (Years)
2
Cornering Headlights
Active
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front
Rear Reading Lamp
Both Sides
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rear
Follow me home headlamps
No
Puddle Lamps
Yes
CD Player
Yes
Gesture Control
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Optional
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
Yes
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Optional
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Optional
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Optional
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Optional
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
Optional
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Optional
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Optional
Geo-Fence
Optional
Find My Car
Optional
Emergency Call
Optional
Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Full-time
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
10 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
Yes
Split Rear Seat
50:50 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Ventilated Seats
All
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)

Porsche Panamera News

A Porsche dealership in China avoided major embarrassment after putting up a Panamera model at one-eighth of the actual starting price.
In China, Porsche blunder puts $148,000 Panamera on sale for just $18,000
1 Feb 2023
Panamera Turbo S E-Hybird model.
Three Porsche Panamera hybrid models break cover
11 Feb 2022
Porsche Panamera Platinum Edition.
Porsche reveals 2022 Panamera Platinum Edition
10 Nov 2021
Porsche has unveiled an all-new Panamera seven years after the first model.
Porsche Panamera Turbo review: This stunner has an engine that could power a rocket
9 Jan 2018
2013 Porsche Panamera review, test drive
2013 Porsche Panamera review, test drive
10 Oct 2013
View all
 

Porsche Panamera Variants & Price List

Porsche Panamera price starts at ₹ 1.44 Cr and goes upto ₹ 2.71 Cr (Ex-showroom). Porsche Panamera comes in 6 variants. Porsche Panamera top variant price is ₹ 2.43 Cr.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Standard
1.44 Cr*
2894 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
4
1.49 Cr*
2894 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
4 10 Years Edition
1.6 Cr*
2894 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
GTS
1.86 Cr*
3996 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Turbo S
2.12 Cr*
3996 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Turbo S E-Hybrid
2.43 Cr*
3996 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
View All Variants
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

