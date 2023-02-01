Porsche Panamera Specifications

Porsche Panamera comes in five petrol variant and one Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Panamera measures 5,049 mm in length, 1,937 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,950 mm. The ground clearance of Panamera is 138. A four-seat model, Porsche Panamera sits in the Sedan segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less