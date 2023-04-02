HT Auto
1/10
2/10
3/10
4/10
5/10
View all Images
6/10

Maserati Quattroporte Specifications

Maserati Quattroporte is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 1,80,00,000 in India. It is available in 3 variants, 2979.0 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Automatic .
1.8 - 2.32 Cr*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check latest Offers

Maserati Quattroporte Specs

Maserati Quattroporte comes in three petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Quattroporte measures 5,262 mm in length, 1,948 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 3,171 mm. A five-seat model, ...Read More

Maserati Quattroporte Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Trofeo
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
729 Nm @ 2000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
8.2 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
572 bhp @ 6500 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
F154' 3.8L Petrol Twin-Turbocharged V8
Driving Range
661 Km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.5 seconds
Drivetrain
RWD
Engine
3799 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
326 Kmph
Minimum Turning Radius
5.9 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
245 / 35 R21
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Five-bar, Multi-link System with Four Aluminium Arms, 'Skyhook' Dampers and Anti-roll Bar
Front Suspension
Aluminium Double Wishbones with 'Skyhook' Dampers and Anti-roll Bar
Rear Tyres
285 / 30 R21
Height
1481 mm
Kerb Weight
2000 kg
Length
5262 mm
Width
1948 mm
Wheelbase
3171 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
530 litres
Fuel Tank Capacity
80 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
4 Doors
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Clock
Analogue
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electro-Transparent Panoramic Sunroof
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Scuff Plates
Metallic
Door Pockets
No
Rear Windshield Blind
Electric
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Remote
One Touch - Up
All
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Electric
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
No
Cornering Headlights
Active
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Years)
No
CD Player
No
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Optional
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
6+
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
DVD Playback
No
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Voice Command
Yes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Optional
High-beam Assist
Optional
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
No
Lane Departure Warning
Optional
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Optional
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Optional
Lane Departure Prevention
Optional
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Optional
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
Yes
Driver Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Ventilated Seats
Optional
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)

Maserati Quattroporte Alternatives

Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Mercedes-Benz S-Class

1.57 - 2.19 Cr
Check latest offers
Quattroporte vs S-Class
BMW 7 Series

BMW 7 Series

1.7 Cr
Check latest offers
Quattroporte vs 7 Series

Maserati Quattroporte News

Maserati Quattroporte EV could come promising around 1,000 hp peak power.
Maserati Quattroporte EV to rival Porsche Taycan and Tesla Model S Plaid
2 Apr 2023
The current Maserati Ghibli has been in business since 2013.
Maserati Ghibli to be discontinued in 2024, Quattroporte to become smaller
11 Aug 2022
Maserati GranTurismo Folgore Luce
Maserati MC20, GT, Grecale to take on the track at the Le Mans Classic 2023
28 Jun 2023
Maserati MC20 and Grecale are the only models from the company available under this personalisation program.
Designed by David Beckham, Maserati MC20 and Grecale don new colours
16 Jun 2023
First Maserati MC20 makes its debut in India
First unit of Maserati MC20 delivered to customer in India
2 Jun 2023
View all
 

Maserati Quattroporte Variants & Price List

Maserati Quattroporte price starts at ₹ 1.8 Cr and goes upto ₹ 2.32 Cr (Ex-showroom). Maserati Quattroporte comes in 3 variants. Maserati Quattroporte top variant price is ₹ 2.32 Cr.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
GT
1.8 Cr*
2979 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Modena
1.95 Cr*
2979 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Trofeo
2.32 Cr*
3799 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Trending Maserati Cars

  • Popular
    View all Maserati Cars

    Trending Maserati Cars

    • Popular
      View all Maserati Cars

      Latest Cars in India 2023

      Land Rover Range Rover Velar

      Land Rover Range Rover Velar

      93 Lakhs Onwards
      Check latest offers
      Kia Seltos

      Kia Seltos

      10.89 - 19.99 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      BMW X5

      BMW X5

      93.9 Lakhs - 1.07 Cr
      Check latest offers
      Hyundai Exter

      Hyundai Exter

      6 - 10.1 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Maruti Suzuki Invicto

      Maruti Suzuki Invicto

      24.79 - 28.42 Lakhs
      Check latest offers

      Trending Cars in India 2023

      Mahindra Thar

      Mahindra Thar

      9.99 - 16.49 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Maruti Suzuki Jimny

      Maruti Suzuki Jimny

      12.74 - 15.05 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Maruti Suzuki Fronx

      Maruti Suzuki Fronx

      7.46 - 13.13 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Tata Nexon

      Tata Nexon

      7 - 13.24 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Toyota Fortuner

      Toyota Fortuner

      29.98 - 42.33 Lakhs
      Check latest offers

      Upcoming Cars in India 2023

      Mercedes-Benz GLC 2023

      Mercedes-Benz GLC 2023

      60 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Mahindra e20 NXT

      Mahindra e20 NXT

      6 - 8 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Tata Safari 2023

      Tata Safari 2023

      16 - 24 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Vayve Mobility EVA

      Vayve Mobility EVA

      7 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Mahindra Five-door Thar

      Mahindra Five-door Thar

      15 - 16 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Rolls-Royce New Ghost

      Rolls-Royce New Ghost

      6.95 - 7.95 Cr Exp. Price
      Check details