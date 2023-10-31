HT Auto
HomeNew CarsMaseratiQuattroporteOn Road Price in Mumbai

Maserati Quattroporte On Road Price in Mumbai

Maserati Quattroporte 1589884071743
1/10
Maserati Quattroporte 1589884074620
2/10
Maserati Quattroporte 1589884076098
3/10
Maserati Quattroporte 1589884077562
4/10
Maserati Quattroporte 1589884079016
5/10
Maserati Quattroporte 1589884080083
6/10
1.8 - 2.32 Cr*
*On-Road Price
Mumbai
Quattroporte Price in Mumbai

Maserati Quattroporte on road price in Mumbai starts from Rs. 1.80 Crore. The on road price for Maserati Quattroporte top variant goes up to Rs. 2.32 Crore in Mumbai. Maserati Quattroporte comes with a choice of 3799 cc Petrol engine

VariantsOn-Road Price
Maserati Quattroporte GT₹ 1.80 Crore
Maserati Quattroporte Modena₹ 1.95 Crore
Maserati Quattroporte Trofeo₹ 2.32 Crore
Maserati Quattroporte Variant Wise Price List in Mumbai

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
GT
₹1.80 Crore*On-Road Price
2979 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,80,00,000
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Mumbai)
1,80,00,000
EMI@3,86,890/mo
Modena
₹1.95 Crore*On-Road Price
2979 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Trofeo
₹2.32 Crore*On-Road Price
3799 cc
Petrol
Automatic
    Maserati Quattroporte News

    Over the years, the Maserati Quattroporte has been known as a living room on the move with extremely welcoming spaces.
    Maserati celebrates 60th anniversary of Quattroporte luxury saloon
    31 Oct 2023
    Maserati Quattroporte EV could come promising around 1,000 hp peak power.
    Maserati Quattroporte EV to rival Porsche Taycan and Tesla Model S Plaid
    2 Apr 2023
    The current Maserati Ghibli has been in business since 2013.
    Maserati Ghibli to be discontinued in 2024, Quattroporte to become smaller
    11 Aug 2022
    Maserati GranCabrio Folgore gets a T-shaped lithium-ion battery promising up to 448 km range on a single charge.
    Maserati GranCabrio Folgore debuts as a sleek electric droptop, promises 806 bhp
    16 Apr 2024
    Jehan Daruvala becomes the second Indian driver to compete in Formula E after Karun Chandhok
    Jehan Daruvala becomes second Indian driver to compete in Formula E, joins Maserati
    27 Sept 2023
    Videos

    Mahindra XUV 3XO prices start from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.49 lakh for the MX1 variant and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.49 lakh for the AX7L with petrol motor and automatic transmission.
    Mahindra XUV 3XO review: XUV300 reborn with more zeal and style?
    2 May 2024
    Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
    2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
    29 Apr 2024
    The 2024 Jeep Wrangler SUV comes powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine that can offer up to 267 bhp of power and 400 Nm of peak torque. It also comes with water fording capacity of 864 mm.
    2024 Jeep Wrangler first impressions: Rugged with more style and features
    25 Apr 2024
    Global NCAP has released new safety ratings for the Mahindra Bolero Neo SUV, Honda Amaze sedan and Kia Carens MPV. While both Amaze and Carens were tested earlier, this was Bolero Neo's first crash test at the Global NCAP.
    Bolero Neo, Amaze disappoint, Carens improve safety ratings at Global NCAP
    23 Apr 2024
    BYD Seal is the EV maker's third electric car in India and is the most powerful on offer. The electric sports sedan promises a range of up to 650 kms in a single charge, offers plethora of features including ADAS and performance that can ruffle some of the luxury car brands in India.
    BYD Seal EV review: Luxury electric sports car at an affordable cost?
    22 Apr 2024
    Maserati Quattroporte FAQs

    The on-road price of Maserati Quattroporte GT in Mumbai is Rs 1,80,00,000.
    The RTO Charges for the Maserati Quattroporte GT in Mumbai is Rs 0.
    In Mumbai, the insurance charges for the Maserati Quattroporte GT will be Rs 0.
    The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the base variant of the Maserati Quattroporte in Mumbai: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 1,80,00,000, RTO - Rs. 0, Insurance - Rs. 0, FASTag - Rs. 0, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors considered, the on-road price of the Maserati Quattroporte in ##cityName## is Rs. 1,80,00,000.
    The top model of the Maserati Quattroporte is the Maserati Standard, which costs Rs. 2,32,00,000 on the road in Mumbai.
    Maserati Quattroporte's on-road price in Mumbai starts at Rs. 1,80,00,000 and rises to Rs. 2,32,00,000. Ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance amount make up the on-road price.

