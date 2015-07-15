Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine
|2979 cc
|Mileage
|9.2 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Both
The price of Quattroporte Modena in Delhi is Rs. 1.95 Crore. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Panaromic Sunroof, Cruise Control and specs
The price of Quattroporte Modena in Delhi is Rs. 1.95 Crore. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Panaromic Sunroof, Cruise Control and specs like:
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price