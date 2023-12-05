AMG E63 is a 5 seater Sedan which has 1 variant. The price of AMG E63 S 4MATIC Plus (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.94 Crore. The fuel capacity AMG E63 is a 5 seater Sedan which has 1 variant. The price of AMG E63 S 4MATIC Plus (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.94 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of S 4MATIC Plus is 66 litres & Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Heater, Door Ajar Warning, Keyless Start/ Button Start, 12V Power Outlets, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and specs like: Engine Type: 4.0L M177 Twin-Turbocharged V8 Max Torque: 850 Nm @ 2500 rpm Transmission: Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode Fuel Tank Capacity: 66 BootSpace: 371 Mileage of S 4MATIC Plus is 8.62 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less