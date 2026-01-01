|Engine
|3982 cc
|Mileage
|8.62 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The AMG E63 S 4MATIC Plus, equipped with a 4.0L M177 Twin-Turbocharged V8 and Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹1.94 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the AMG E63 deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 8.62 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The AMG E63 S 4MATIC Plus is powered by a 3982 cc engine mated to a Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 604 bhp @ 5750 rpm and 850 Nm @ 2500 rpm of torque.
In the AMG E63's price range, buyers can choose to consider the BMW 7 Series priced between ₹1.85 Cr - 1.85 Cr or the Maserati Quattroporte priced between ₹1.8 Cr - 2.32 Cr.
The AMG E63 S 4MATIC Plus has Heater, Door Ajar Warning, Rain-sensing Wipers, Automatic Head Lamps, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Keyless Start/ Button Start, 12V Power Outlets, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Shift Indicator and Low Fuel Level Warning.