Mercedes-Benz AMG E63 Specifications

Mercedes-Benz AMG E63 comes in one petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The AMG E63 measures 4,984 mm in length, 1,907 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,939 mm. The ground clearance of AMG E63 is 127. A five-seat model, Mercedes-Benz AMG E63 sits in the segment in the Indian market.