Mercedes-Benz AMG E63 Specifications

Mercedes-Benz AMG E63 comes in one petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The AMG E63 measures 4,984 mm in length, 1,907 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,939 mm. The ground clearance of AMG E63 is 127. A five-seat model, Mercedes-Benz AMG E63 sits in the segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Mercedes-Benz AMG E63 price starts at ₹ 1.7 Cr and goes upto ₹ 1.7 Cr (Ex-showroom). Mercedes-Benz AMG E63 comes in 1 variants. Mercedes-Benz AMG E63 top variant price is ₹ 1.7 Cr.
₹1.7 Cr*
3982 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
