Maserati Quattroporte GT

1.80 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Maserati Quattroporte Key Specs
Engine2979 cc
Mileage9.4 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionBoth
Quattroporte GT Latest Updates

Quattroporte is a 5 seater Sedan which has 3 variants. The price of Quattroporte GT (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.80 Crore.

  • Engine Type: F160' 3.0L Petrol Twin-Turbocharged V6
  • Max Torque: 500 Nm @ 1750 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 80 litres
  • BootSpace: 530 litres
    • Mileage of GT is 9.4 kmpl....Read More

    Maserati Quattroporte GT Price

    GT
    ₹1.80 Crore*On-Road Price
    2979 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,80,00,000
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,80,00,000
    EMI@3,86,890/mo
    Maserati Quattroporte GT Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    F160' 3.0L Petrol Twin-Turbocharged V6
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    5.5 seconds
    Driving Range
    754 Km
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    500 Nm @ 1750 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
    Mileage (ARAI)
    9.4 kmpl
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    345 bhp @ 5500 rpm
    Drivetrain
    RWD
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Engine
    2979 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Max Speed
    270 Kmph
    Minimum Turning Radius
    5.9 metres
    Rear Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Spare Wheel
    Space Saver
    Front Tyres
    245 / 45 R20
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Five-bar, Multi-link System with Four Aluminium Arms, 'Skyhook' Dampers and Anti-roll Bar
    Front Suspension
    Aluminium Double Wishbones with 'Skyhook' Dampers and Anti-roll Bar
    Rear Tyres
    285 / 35 R20
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Bootspace
    530 litres
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    4 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    80 litres
    Length
    5262 mm
    Wheelbase
    3171 mm
    Kerb Weight
    1980 kg
    Height
    1481 mm
    Width
    1948 mm
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt & Telescopic
    Heater
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - All
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Rear AC
    Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Yes
    Clock
    Analogue
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue - Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Panaromic Sunroof
    Yes
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body Kit
    No
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Electro-Transparent Panoramic Sunroof
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    All
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Door Pockets
    No
    Scuff Plates
    Metallic
    Rear Windshield Blind
    Electric
    One Touch - Up
    All
    Boot-lid Opener
    Internal with Remote
    Side Window Blinds
    Rear - Electric
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    Yes
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Cornering Headlights
    Active
    Glove Box Lamp
    Yes
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Yes
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    No
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    Not Applicable
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    Unlimited
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    No
    CD Player
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Display Screen for Rear Passengers
    Optional
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    6+
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Applicable
    DVD Playback
    No
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    Yes
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Yes
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Geo-Fence
    Yes
    Find My Car
    Yes
    Emergency Call
    Yes
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    Yes
    Airbags
    6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    Optional
    High-beam Assist
    Optional
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    ADAS
    No
    Lane Departure Warning
    Optional
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Blind Spot Detection
    Optional
    Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
    Optional
    Lane Departure Prevention
    Optional
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    Optional
    Puncture Repair Kit
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    5 Star (Euro NCAP)
    Differential Lock
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    No
    Ride Height Adjustment
    No
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Seat Upholstery
    Leather
    Interiors
    Single Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    Yes
    Rear Armrest
    Yes
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
    Split Rear Seat
    60:40 split
    Ventilated Seats
    Optional
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Ventilated Seat Type
    Heated and cooled
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
    Maserati Quattroporte GT EMI
    EMI3,48,201 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    1,62,00,000
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    1,62,00,000
    Interest Amount
    46,92,071
    Payable Amount
    2,08,92,071

    Maserati Quattroporte other Variants

    Modena
    ₹1.95 Crore*On-Road Price
    2979 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,95,00,000
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,95,00,000
    EMI@4,19,131/mo
    Trofeo
    ₹2.32 Crore*On-Road Price
    3799 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup

    Maserati Quattroporte Alternatives

    Mercedes-Benz S-Class

    Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 350d 4MATIC

    1.57 - 2.19 Cr
    Quattroporte vs S-Class

