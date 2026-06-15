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Maserati Quattroporte vs Mercedes-Benz S-Class [2021-2026]

In 2026 when choosing among the Maserati Quattroporte and Mercedes-Benz S-Class [2021-2026], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maserati Quattroporte Price starts at Rs. 1.8 Cr (ex-showroom price) for GT and Mercedes-Benz S-Class [2021-2026] Price starts at Rs. 1.79 Cr (last recorded price) for S 350d. Quattroporte: 2979 cc engine, 8.2 to 9.4 kmpl mileage. S-Class [2021-2026]: 2925 cc engine, 12 to 18 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Quattroporte vs S-Class [2021-2026] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Quattroporte S-class [2021-2026]
BrandMaseratiMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 1.8 Cr₹ 1.79 Cr
Range--
Mileage8.2 to 9.4 kmpl12 to 18 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity2979 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Quattroporte
Maserati Quattroporte
GT
₹1.80 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
S-Class [2021-2026]
Mercedes-Benz S-Class [2021-2026]
S 350d
₹1.79 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Maserati Quattroporte Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
F160' 3.0L Petrol Twin-Turbocharged V62.9L OM656 Turbocharged I6
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.5 seconds6.4 seconds
Driving Range
754 Km-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1750 rpm600 Nm @ 1200-3200 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
9.4 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
345 bhp @ 5500 rpm282 bhp @ 3400-4600 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDAWD
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2979 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2925 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolDiesel
Max Speed
270 Kmph250 kmph
Minimum Turning Radius
5.9 metres-
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space SaverSpace Saver
Front Tyres
245 / 45 R20R19
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Five-bar, Multi-link System with Four Aluminium Arms, 'Skyhook' Dampers and Anti-roll BarMulti-Link Independent with Air Springs
Front Suspension
Aluminium Double Wishbones with 'Skyhook' Dampers and Anti-roll BarFour-Link with Air Springs
Rear Tyres
285 / 35 R20R19
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Bootspace
530 litres-
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
4 Doors4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
80 litres65 litres
Length
5262 mm5289 mm
Wheelbase
3171 mm3216 mm
Kerb Weight
1980 kg-
Height
1481 mm1503 mm
Width
1948 mm1954 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Degree Camera
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesDynamic
Clock
AnalogueDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
YesYes
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electro-Transparent Panoramic SunroofPanoramic
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Door Pockets
NoFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
MetallicIlluminated
Rear Windshield Blind
ElectricElectric
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteFoot Trigger Opening/Automatic
Side Window Blinds
Rear - ElectricRear - Electric
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
ActiveIntelligent
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesMulti-colour
Rear Reading Lamp
YesBoth Sides
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
NoYes
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
NoNot Applicable
CD Player
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
OptionalYes
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesNo
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
NoNo
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesNo
Voice Command
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
YesYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoYes
Geo-Fence
YesYes
Find My Car
YesYes
Emergency Call
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)10 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
OptionalYes
High-beam Assist
OptionalYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
No-
Lane Departure Warning
OptionalYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
OptionalYes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
OptionalNo
Lane Departure Prevention
OptionalYes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
OptionalYes
Puncture Repair Kit
YesNo
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)Not Tested
Differential Lock
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Ride Height Adjustment
NoYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoTorque-On-Demand
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
YesNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)12 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesNo
Rear Armrest
YesWith Audio controls & Cup holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 splitNo
Ventilated Seats
OptionalAll
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
FullNo
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooledHeated and cooled
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,80,00,0002,09,25,355
Ex-Showroom Price
1,80,00,0001,79,10,000
RTO
022,92,750
Insurance
07,22,105
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,86,8904,49,767
Expert Rating
-

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