|Engine
|3799 cc
|Mileage
|8.2 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Both
The Quattroporte Trofeo, equipped with a F154' 3.8L Petrol Twin-Turbocharged V8 and Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹2.32 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Quattroporte deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 8.2 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Quattroporte Trofeo is powered by a 3799 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 572 bhp @ 6500 rpm and 729 Nm @ 2000 rpm of torque.
In the Quattroporte's price range, buyers can choose to consider the BMW 7 Series priced between ₹1.79 Cr - 1.82 Cr or the Porsche Panamera priced between ₹1.7 Cr - 2.34 Cr.
The Quattroporte Trofeo has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Panaromic Sunroof, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Rear Reading Lamp, iPod Compatibility, Cruise Control, Heater and Keyless Start/ Button Start.