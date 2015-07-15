Quattroporte is a 5 seater Sedan which has 3 variants. The price of Quattroporte Trofeo (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 2.32 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of Trofeo Quattroporte is a 5 seater Sedan which has 3 variants. The price of Quattroporte Trofeo (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 2.32 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of Trofeo is 80 litres & Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Panaromic Sunroof, Cruise Control and specs like: Engine Type: F154' 3.8L Petrol Twin-Turbocharged V8 Max Torque: 729 Nm @ 2000 rpm Transmission: Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode Fuel Tank Capacity: 80 litres BootSpace: 530 litres Mileage of Trofeo is 8.2 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less