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QuattroportePriceMileageSpecifications
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Maserati Quattroporte Trofeo

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
2.32 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Maserati Quattroporte Key Specs
Engine3799 cc
Mileage8.2 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionBoth
View all Quattroporte specs and features

Quattroporte Trofeo

Quattroporte Trofeo Prices

The Quattroporte Trofeo, equipped with a F154' 3.8L Petrol Twin-Turbocharged V8 and Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹2.32 Crore (ex-showroom).

Quattroporte Trofeo Mileage

All variants of the Quattroporte deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 8.2 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Quattroporte Trofeo Engine and Transmission

The Quattroporte Trofeo is powered by a 3799 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 572 bhp @ 6500 rpm and 729 Nm @ 2000 rpm of torque.

Quattroporte Trofeo vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Quattroporte's price range, buyers can choose to consider the BMW 7 Series priced between ₹1.79 Cr - 1.82 Cr or the Porsche Panamera priced between ₹1.7 Cr - 2.34 Cr.

Quattroporte Trofeo Specs & Features

The Quattroporte Trofeo has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Panaromic Sunroof, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Rear Reading Lamp, iPod Compatibility, Cruise Control, Heater and Keyless Start/ Button Start.

Maserati Quattroporte Trofeo Price

Quattroporte Trofeo

₹2.32 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,32,00,000
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,32,00,000
EMI@4,98,658/mo
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Maserati Quattroporte Trofeo Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
F154' 3.8L Petrol Twin-Turbocharged V8
Driving Range
661 Km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.5 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
729 Nm @ 2000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
8.2 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
572 bhp @ 6500 rpm
Drivetrain
RWD
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
3799 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol
Max Speed
326 Kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.9 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
245 / 35 R21
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Five-bar, Multi-link System with Four Aluminium Arms, 'Skyhook' Dampers and Anti-roll Bar
Front Suspension
Aluminium Double Wishbones with 'Skyhook' Dampers and Anti-roll Bar
Rear Tyres
285 / 30 R21

Dimensions & Weight

Length
5262 mm
Wheelbase
3171 mm
Height
1481 mm
Kerb Weight
2000 kg
Width
1948 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
530 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
80 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Clock
Analogue
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electro-Transparent Panoramic Sunroof

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Scuff Plates
Metallic
Door Pockets
No
Rear Windshield Blind
Electric
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Remote
One Touch - Up
All
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Electric

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Active
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
No

Entertainment, Information & Communication

CD Player
No
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Optional
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
6+
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
DVD Playback
No
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Optional
High-beam Assist
Optional
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
No
Lane Departure Warning
Optional
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Optional
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Optional
Lane Departure Prevention
Optional
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Optional
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
Yes
Driver Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Ventilated Seats
Optional
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Maserati Quattroporte Trofeo EMI
EMI4,48,793 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
2,08,80,000
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
2,08,80,000
Interest Amount
60,47,558
Payable Amount
2,69,27,558

Maserati Quattroporte other Variants

Quattroporte GT

₹1.80 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,80,00,000
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,80,00,000
EMI@3,86,890/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Quattroporte Modena

₹1.95 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,95,00,000
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,95,00,000
EMI@4,19,131/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Maserati Quattroporte Alternatives

BMW 7 Series

BMW 7 Series

1.79 - 1.82 Cr
+2
Quattroportevs7 Series
Porsche Panamera

Porsche Panamera

1.7 - 2.34 Cr
+6
QuattroportevsPanamera
Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance

Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance

1.95 Cr
+2
QuattroportevsAMG C 63 S E-Performance
BMW M5

BMW M5

1.99 Cr
QuattroportevsM5
Audi e-tron GT

Audi e-tron GT

1.72 - 1.95 Cr
+4
Quattroportevse-tron GT
BMW i7

BMW i7

2.05 - 2.58 Cr
+2
Quattroportevsi7

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