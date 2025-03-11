In 2026 when choosing between the BMW 7 Series and Maserati Quattroporte, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 7 Series Price starts at Rs. 1.79 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 740i M Sport, Maserati Quattroporte Price starts at Rs. 1.8 Cr (ex-showroom price) for GT. 7 Series: 2993 cc engine, 12.61 to 16,55 kmpl mileage. Quattroporte: 2979 cc engine, 8.2 to 9.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
7 Series vs Quattroporte Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|7 series
|Quattroporte
|Brand
|BMW
|Maserati
|Price
|₹ 1.79 Cr
|₹ 1.8 Cr
|Mileage
|12.61 to 16,55 kmpl
|8.2 to 9.4 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2993 cc
|2979 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|6