Is the BMW 7 Series your dream car? Here are 5 key facts buyers must know

BMW India has launched the new 7 Series alongside the new i7 electric sedan in the country. The new BMW 7 Series comes as the flagship sedan of the German luxury automobile giant in India, priced at ₹1.95 crore (ex-showroom). It will be sold here as a CKD (Completely Knocked Down) unit. With this local assembling strategy, India becomes the second country outside Germany where the BMW 7 Series will be assembled.

BMW 7 Series is the flagship ICE sedan of the German auto giant in India, which comes as a CKD (Completely Knocked Down) unit in the country.

The new BMW 7 Series comes marking a mid-life update for the sedan. Also, it has been launched four years after the G70 generation was originally launched. If the BMW 7 Series is your dream car and you are planning to buy it soon, here are the five key facts about this sedan that you must know.

BMW 7 Series: Price & booking

The BMW 7 Series is priced at ₹1.95 crore (ex-showroom). It has been available for booking since August 2026. The BMW 7 Series can be booked via the official BMW website or through your preferred BMW dealership as well.

BMW 7 Series: Single variant only

The ICE-powered BMW 7 Series is available in multiple powertrain variants in the global market. In the international market, it gets a 3.0-litre inline-6 petrol, a 4.4-litre V8 petrol, and a 3.0-litre diesel engine. However, the India-spec luxury sedan is available only with the 3.0-litre twin-turbo petrol motor via the 740 xDrive trim.

BMW 7 Series: Performance

Powering the BMW 7 Series is a 3.0-litre twin-turbo petrol engine mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. This power mill is capable of churning out 395 bhp peak power and 580 Nm of maximum torque. This petrol engine comes with an upgrade promising an 18 bhp increase in power output. Also, BMW has completely ditched the diesel motor from the 7 Series India lineup. Also, the sedan is capable of sprinting 0-100 kmph in just 5.4 seconds, claims BMW.

BMW 7 Series: A radical and cinematic cabin

The interior of the new BMW 7 Series can be dubbed as radical as well as cinematic. If the Neue Klasse dashboard is radical for the sedan, the rear occupants get quite a cinematic cabin experience. The interior of the new 7 Series has undergone a digital revolution inspired by BMW’s Neue Klasse concept cars. The dashboard is highlighted by a massive 17.9-inch central touchscreen infotainment system, a dedicated 14.6-inch display for the front passenger, and a full-width Panoramic Vision display across the base of the windscreen. Speaking of the rear, passengers can deploy a roof-mounted 31.3-inch 8K Theatre Screen that streams movies and games, turning the rear into a rolling cinema lounge bolstered by a 36-speaker Bowers & Wilkins 3D surround sound system.

BMW 7 Series: Gets edge over Mercedes-Benz S-Class

The present-generation 7 Series has received a tremendous response in the market, continually outpacing even the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, which long held the fancy of most flagship luxury car buyers in India. Interestingly, with a ₹1.95 crore (ex-showroom) price tag, the BMW 7 Series is quite affordable compared to its arch rival, the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, which comes priced at ₹2.20 crore (ex-showroom).

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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