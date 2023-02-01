What is the on-road price of Porsche Panamera in Mumbai? The on-road price of Porsche Panamera Standard in Mumbai is Rs 1,70,88,141.

What will be the RTO charges for Porsche Panamera in Mumbai? The Porsche Panamera Standard will have RTO charges of Rs 20,50,000 in Mumbai.

What will be the Insurance charges for Porsche Panamera in Mumbai? The insurance Charges for the Porsche Panamera Standard in Mumbai is Rs 5,88,641.

What is the detailed breakup of Porsche Panamera in Mumbai? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Porsche Panamera base variant in Mumbai: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 1,44,49,000, RTO - Rs. 20,50,000, Insurance - Rs. 5,88,641, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Porsche Panamera in Mumbai is Rs. 1,70,88,141.

What is the on road price of Porsche Panamera? Porsche Panamera on-road price in Mumbai starts at Rs. 1,70,88,141 and goes up to Rs. 2,13,98,175. The on-road price includes the ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance.