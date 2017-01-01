|Engine
|2894 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Both
The Panamera Standard, equipped with a V6 Biturbo and Automatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹1.94 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Panamera offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Panamera Standard is available in 11 colour options: White, Black, Jet Black Metallic, Carrara White Metallic, Volcano Grey Metallic, Dolomite Silver Metallic, Ice Grey Metallic, Provence, Madeira Gold Metallic, Lugano Blue, Gentian Blue.
The Panamera Standard is powered by a 2894 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 349 bhp and 500 Nm of torque.
In the Panamera's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Maserati Quattroporte priced between ₹1.8 Cr - 2.32 Cr or the BMW 7 Series priced between ₹1.79 Cr - 1.82 Cr.
The Panamera Standard has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Panaromic Sunroof, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Cooled Glove Box, Automatic Head Lamps, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Cruise Control and Heater.