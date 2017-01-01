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Porsche Panamera Front Left Side
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Porsche Panamera Front View
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Porsche Panamera Grille
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Porsche Panamera Headlight
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Porsche Panamera Left Side View
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Porsche Panamera Rear Left View
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Porsche Panamera Standard

4 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.94 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Porsche Panamera Key Specs
Engine2894 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionBoth
View all Panamera specs and features

Panamera Standard

Panamera Standard Prices

The Panamera Standard, equipped with a V6 Biturbo and Automatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹1.94 Crore (ex-showroom).

Panamera Standard Mileage

All variants of the Panamera offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Panamera Standard Colours

The Panamera Standard is available in 11 colour options: White, Black, Jet Black Metallic, Carrara White Metallic, Volcano Grey Metallic, Dolomite Silver Metallic, Ice Grey Metallic, Provence, Madeira Gold Metallic, Lugano Blue, Gentian Blue.

Panamera Standard Engine and Transmission

The Panamera Standard is powered by a 2894 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 349 bhp and 500 Nm of torque.

Panamera Standard vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Panamera's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Maserati Quattroporte priced between ₹1.8 Cr - 2.32 Cr or the BMW 7 Series priced between ₹1.79 Cr - 1.82 Cr.

Panamera Standard Specs & Features

The Panamera Standard has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Panaromic Sunroof, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Cooled Glove Box, Automatic Head Lamps, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Cruise Control and Heater.

Porsche Panamera Standard Price

Panamera Standard

₹1.94 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,69,62,000
RTO
17,50,200
Insurance
6,85,548
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,93,98,248
EMI@4,16,944/mo
Add to Compare
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Porsche Panamera Standard Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
V6 Biturbo
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.6 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
349 bhp
Drivetrain
RWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin Turbo
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2894 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol
Max Speed
270 kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.95 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
265 / 45 R19
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Front Suspension
Aluminium double wishbone
Rear Suspension
Aluminium multi-link
Rear Tyres
295 / 40 R19

Dimensions & Weight

Length
5049 mm
Wheelbase
2950 mm
Height
1423 mm
Width
1937 mm

Capacity

Bootspace
495 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
4 Person
Doors
4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
75 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
2
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Optional
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Scuff Plates
Metallic
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
One Touch - Up
All

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
Yes

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Active
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Rear Reading Lamp
Both Sides
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rear
Puddle Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
2
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Optional
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
DVD Playback
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Touch Screen Size
12.3 inch
Voice Command
Optional
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Optional
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Optional
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Optional
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
Optional
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Optional
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Optional
Geo-Fence
Optional
Find My Car
Optional
Emergency Call
Optional

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Airbags
10 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Lane Departure Prevention
Optional
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Optional
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
Yes
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, seat base angle: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
50:50 split
Interior Colours
Black
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, seat base angle: up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Porsche Panamera Standard EMI
EMI3,75,250 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,74,58,423
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,74,58,423
Interest Amount
50,56,553
Payable Amount
2,25,14,976

Porsche Panamera other Variants

Panamera GTS

₹2.67 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,33,69,000
RTO
23,90,900
Insurance
9,32,618
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,66,93,018
EMI@5,73,737/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Porsche Panamera Alternatives

Maserati Quattroporte

Maserati Quattroporte

1.8 - 2.32 Cr
PanameravsQuattroporte
BMW 7 Series

BMW 7 Series

1.79 - 1.82 Cr
+2
Panameravs7 Series
BMW M5

BMW M5

1.99 Cr
PanameravsM5
Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance

Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance

1.95 Cr
+2
PanameravsAMG C 63 S E-Performance
BMW i7

BMW i7

2.05 - 2.58 Cr
+2
Panameravsi7
Audi e-tron GT

Audi e-tron GT

1.72 - 1.95 Cr
+4
Panameravse-tron GT

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