LS is a 5 seater Sedan which has 3 variants. The price of LS 500h Luxury (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 2.19 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of 500h Luxury is 82 litres & Automatic (CVT) - 10 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cruise Control, Door Ajar Warning, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and specs like: Engine Type: 3.5L 8GR-FXS V6 Max Torque: 350 Nm @ 5100 rpm Transmission: Automatic (CVT) - 10 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode Fuel Tank Capacity: 82 BootSpace: 430 Mileage of 500h Luxury is 15.4 kmpl.