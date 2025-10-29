In 2026 when choosing among the Lexus LS and Maserati Quattroporte, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lexus LS Price starts at Rs. 1.91 Cr (last recorded price) for 500h Luxury and Maserati Quattroporte Price starts at Rs. 1.8 Cr (ex-showroom price) for GT. LS gets a battery pack of up to 44 kwh. Quattroporte: 2979 cc engine, 8.2 to 9.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
LS vs Quattroporte Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ls
|Quattroporte
|Brand
|Lexus
|Maserati
|Price
|₹ 1.91 Cr
|₹ 1.8 Cr
|Range
|1263 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|15.4 kmpl
|8.2 to 9.4 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|44 kwh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|2979 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-