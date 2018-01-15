HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsLS vs Quattroporte

Lexus LS vs Maserati Quattroporte

Filters
LS
Lexus LS
500h Luxury
₹1.91 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Quattroporte
Maserati Quattroporte
GT
₹1.80 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
350 Nm @ 5100 rpm500 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - 10 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
15.49.4 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
295 bhp @ 6600 rpm345 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine Type
3.5L 8GR-FXS V6F160' 3.0L Petrol Twin-Turbocharged V6
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Integrated with Transmission-
Driving Range
1263754 Km
Battery
44 kWh, Nickel Metal Hydride, 650 Volt,Battery Placed Under Rear Seats-
Drivetrain
RWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Max Engine Performance
354 bhp @ 6600 rpm, 400 Nm-
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)-
Max Motor Performance
177 bhp 300 Nm-
Engine
3456 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2979 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed ControlsBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,18,68,9291,80,00,000
Ex-Showroom Price
1,91,32,0001,80,00,000
RTO
19,67,2000
Insurance
7,69,2290
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
5000
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,70,0483,86,890
Expert Reviews
0 out of 5
Verdict

Trending cars

View all Popular Cars

Latest Cars in India 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE

Mercedes-Benz EQE

1.39 Cr
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon EV

Tata Nexon EV

14.74 - 19.94 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

8.1 - 13 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Volvo C40 Recharge

Volvo C40 Recharge

61.25 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Honda Elevate

Honda Elevate

11 - 16 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Trending Cars in India 2023

Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

10.54 - 16.78 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter

6 - 10.1 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Tata Punch

Tata Punch

5.49 - 9.39 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta

10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Toyota Fortuner

Toyota Fortuner

32.99 - 50.74 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2023

Lamborghini Revuelto

Lamborghini Revuelto

10 Cr Exp. Price
Check details
Toyota Supra

Toyota Supra

85 - 95 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Vayve Mobility EVA

Vayve Mobility EVA

7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Citroen C3 Aircross

Citroen C3 Aircross

10 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra Five-door Thar

Mahindra Five-door Thar

15 - 16 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Rolls-Royce New Ghost

Rolls-Royce New Ghost

6.95 - 7.95 Cr Exp. Price
Check details