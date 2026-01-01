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e-tron GTPriceRangeSpecifications
Audi e-tron GT Front Left Side
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Audi e-tron GT Front View
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Audi e-tron GT Headlight
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Audi e-tron GT Left Side View
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Audi e-tron GT S

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.79 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
34 Offers Available

e-tron GT S

e-tron GT S Prices

The e-tron GT S, featuring a 93.4 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 388 km, is priced at ₹1.79 Crore (ex-showroom).

e-tron GT S Range

The e-tron GT S delivers a claimed single-charge range of 388 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

e-tron GT S Colours

The e-tron GT S is available in 9 colour options: Suzuka Grey Metallic, Tango Red Metallic, Daytona Grey Pearl Effect, Kemora Gray Metallic, Mythos Black Metallic, Floret Silver Metallic, Ascari Blue Metallic, Ibis White, Tactics Green Metallic.

e-tron GT S Battery & Range

The e-tron GT S is powered by a 93.4 kWh battery pack that allows for 388 km of claimed range per charge. The battery can be charged from 0-80% in 8 Hours 30 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger). The motor makes 390 kW and 630 Nm of torque.

e-tron GT S vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the e-tron GT S include the BMW i7 priced between ₹2.05 Cr - 2.58 Cr and the Mercedes-Benz EQS priced between ₹1.3 Cr - 1.63 Cr.

e-tron GT S Specs & Features

The e-tron GT S has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Child Safety Lock, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rain-sensing Wipers, Automatic Head Lamps, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Cruise Control, Heater and Keyless Start/ Button Start.

Audi e-tron GT S Price

e-tron GT S

₹1.79 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,71,57,000
RTO
54,000
Insurance
6,88,766
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,79,00,266
EMI@3,84,747/mo
Add to Compare
34 offers Available
Close

Audi e-tron GT S Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Others
Pure Electric Driving Mode
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
630 Nm
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
523 bhp
Charging Time
8 Hours 30 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger)
Fuel Type
Electric
Engine Type
2 Electric Motors
Battery Capacity
93.4 kWh
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
Driving Range
388 km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.1 seconds
Drivetrain
AWD
Motor Power
390 kW
Max Motor Performance
523 bhp, 630 Nm
Max Speed
245 kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Disc
Front Tyres
245 / 45 R20
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Air Suspension
Front Suspension
Air Suspension
Rear Tyres
285 / 40 R20

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4989 mm
Wheelbase
2903 mm
Height
1418 mm
Width
1964 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
4 Doors

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Not Applicable
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
No
Tachometer
No
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
No
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Yes

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
No
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Fixed

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Scuff Plates
Illuminated
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/Automatic
One Touch - Up
All
Rear Wiper
Yes
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Intelligent
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Battery Warranty (Years)
8
Warranty (Years)
2
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
Touch Screen Size
10.1 inch
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Safety

Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, Rear Passenger Side)
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
High-beam Assist
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
No
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest forward / back)
Seat Upholstery
Fabric + Leatherette
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
Yes
Driver Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, shoulder support forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest forward / back)
Split Rear Seat
Yes
Interior Colours
Black
Ventilated Seats
Optional
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Partial
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, shoulder support forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest forward / back)
Audi e-tron GT S EMI
EMI3,46,272 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,61,10,239
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,61,10,239
Interest Amount
46,66,073
Payable Amount
2,07,76,312

Audi e-tron GT other Variants

e-tron GT RS

₹2.04 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,95,29,000
RTO
54,000
Insurance
7,80,236
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,03,63,736
EMI@4,37,696/mo
Add to Compare
34 offers Available
Close

Audi e-tron GT Alternatives

BMW i7

BMW i7

2.05 - 2.58 Cr
+2
e-tron GTvsi7
Mercedes-Benz EQS

Mercedes-Benz EQS

1.3 - 1.63 Cr
e-tron GTvsEQS
Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS

Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS

2.45 Cr
e-tron GTvsAMG EQS
BMW i5

BMW i5

1.2 Cr
e-tron GTvsi5

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