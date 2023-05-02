HT Auto
Audi e-tron GT On Road Price in Bangalore

Audi e-tron GT On Road Price in Bangalore

Audi e-tron GT 195 1958748
Audi e-tron GT A1814546
Audi e-tron GT A210286
Audi e-tron GT
Audi e-tron GT
Audi e-tron GT
1.88 - 2.14 Cr*
*On-Road Price
Bangalore
e-tron GT Price in Bangalore

Audi e-tron GT on road price in Bangalore starts from Rs. 1.88 Crore. The on road price for Audi e-tron GT top variant goes up to Rs. 2.14 Crore in Bangalore. The lowest price

VariantsOn-Road Price
Audi e-tron GT S₹ 1.88 Crore
Audi e-tron GT RS₹ 2.14 Crore
...Read More

Audi e-tron GT Variant Wise Price List in Bangalore

S
₹1.88 Crore*On-Road Price
84 Kwh
250 Kmph
379 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,79,90,000
RTO
50,000
Insurance
7,20,888
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Bangalore
1,87,61,388
EMI@4,03,255/mo
RS
₹2.14 Crore*On-Road Price
84 Kwh
250 Kmph
379 Km
View breakup

Audi e-tron GT News

The Audi RS e-tron GT was unveiled at the Arabian Travel Market Conference in Dubai in the white and green livery
Dubai Police add new Audi RS e-tron GT electric sports car to its fleet
2 May 2023
The affected Porsche Taycan models were built between July 27 and October 25 last year.
Several Audi E-Tron GT and Porsche Taycan models recalled in this country
20 Dec 2022
Audi e-tron GT&nbsp;
Audi e-tron GT wins World Performance Car title at 2022 World Car Awards
16 Apr 2022
The Audi e-Tron Gt Quattro was nominated in multiple categories including World Electric Vehicle of the Year, World Performance Car, and World Car Design of the Year.
Audi e-Tron GT Quattro wins 2022 World Performance Car awards
14 Apr 2022
BMW iX will compete with rivals such as Mercedes-Benz EQC, Audi e-Tron, Porsche Taycan.
BMW iX launched in India at 1.16 crore, to rival Audi e-Tron GT, Mercedes EQC
13 Dec 2021
 Audi e-tron GT News

Audi e-tron GT Videos

2022 Audi RS e-Tron GT is the faster version of an already quick EV.
2022 Audi RS e-Tron GT: A faster version of an already quick EV
10 Feb 2021
The 2022 Audi e-tron GT is the most powerful EV that the car maker has ever made with 470 hp of peak power.
Audi e-Tron GT Quattro unveiled: First Look
10 Feb 2021
Audi will launch the Q8 e-tron electric SUV as the successor of its first generation e-tron models in India on August 18.
Audi Q8 e-tron: First drive review
22 Jul 2023
Audi Activesphere is a concept electric crossover which can turn into a pickup in seconds. It offers more than 600 kms of range in a single charge. However, the biggest gizmo is inside the cabin where Audi has used augmented reality to offer virtual reality experience to all occupants.
Audi Activesphere concept EV unveiled: A look at how its AR technology works
27 Jan 2023
The newest Audi Q3 was launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>44.89 lakh.
2022 Audi Q3: Drive highlights
15 Dec 2022
Audi e-tron GT FAQs

The on-road price of Audi E-Tron Gt S in Bangalore is Rs 1,87,61,388.
The Audi E-Tron Gt S will have RTO charges of Rs 50,000 in Bangalore.
In Bangalore, the insurance charges for the Audi E-Tron Gt S will be Rs 7,20,888.
The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the base variant of the Audi E-Tron Gt in Bangalore: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 1,79,90,000, RTO - Rs. 50,000, Insurance - Rs. 7,20,888, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors considered, the on-road price of the Audi E-Tron Gt in ##cityName## is Rs. 1,87,61,388.
The top model of the Audi E-Tron Gt is the Audi RS, which costs Rs. 2,13,67,141 on the road in Bangalore.
Audi E-Tron Gt on-road price in Bangalore starts at Rs. 1,87,61,388 and goes up to Rs. 2,13,67,141. The on-road price includes the ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance.
EMI for the base variant of the Audi E-Tron Gt in Bangalore will be Rs. 3,80,413. These calculations are based on a 8.0% loan interest rate and a 5-year loan term.

