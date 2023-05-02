HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Dubai Police Add New Audi Rs E Tron Gt Electric Sports Car To Its Fleet

Dubai Police adds new Audi RS e-tron GT electric sports car to its fleet

Dubai Police is known for its eclectic collection of supercars and SUVs and the organisation has now added an Audi RS e-tron GT electric sports car to its grand collection. The Audi RS e-tron GT wrapped in the white and green Dubai Police livery was shown for the first time recently at the Arabian Travel Market conference in Dubai. Much like the rest of its fleet, the RS e-tron GT will be used to patrol popular tourist destinations in the city, while becoming an attraction itself.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 May 2023, 11:12 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The Audi RS e-tron GT was unveiled at the Arabian Travel Market Conference in Dubai in the white and green livery
The Audi RS e-tron GT was unveiled at the Arabian Travel Market Conference in Dubai in the white and green livery
The Audi RS e-tron GT was unveiled at the Arabian Travel Market Conference in Dubai in the white and green livery
The Audi RS e-tron GT was unveiled at the Arabian Travel Market Conference in Dubai in the white and green livery

The Audi RS e-tron GT will be the first electric sports car in Dubai Police’s fleet. The car will carry a special “28" number plate signifying the 2023 UN Climate Change Conference (COP 28) that will be held in Dubai later this year. It also fits in well with this year’s Arabian Travel Market theme - sustainability.

Also Read : Dubai Police replaces its Lamborghini with first-ever electric car. Details

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Audi E-tron Gt (HT Auto photo)
Audi E-tron Gt
₹1.8 - 2.05 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Lexus Ls (HT Auto photo)
Lexus Ls
₹1.91 - 2.22 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Audi Rs7 Sportback (HT Auto photo)
Audi Rs7 Sportback
₹1.94 - 1.97 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bmw X5 M (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X5 M
₹1.95 - 2.03 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bmw I7 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw I7
₹1.95 - 0 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Audi Q2 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q2
₹34.99 - 50.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

The Audi RS e-tron GT packs a solid punch with its performance. The dual electric motors generate 637 bhp and 830 Nm of peak torque. The electric sports car can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 3.3 seconds with an electronically limited top speed of 250 kmph. The all-electric offering packs an 84 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that enables a range of about 501 km on a single charge.

Dubai Police’s supercar fleet attracts as much attention as the Burj Khalifa, especially on social media. From Aston Martins to Mercedes-AMG and everything in between, the white and green supercars are worth checking out. While the RS e-tron GT is the first electric sports car to join the fleet, it’s not the first completely electric car in the ranks. That distinction goes to the Hongqi E-HS9 electric SUV. The Chinese electric offering was added to the stable in October last year.

Also Read : Standing up through the sunroof? Dubai Police issues stern warning

The RS e-tron GT carries the number
The RS e-tron GT carries the number "28" number plate signifying the 2023 UN Climate Change Conference to be held in Dubai later this year
The RS e-tron GT carries the number
The RS e-tron GT carries the number "28" number plate signifying the 2023 UN Climate Change Conference to be held in Dubai later this year

Some of the other notable names in Dubai Police’s collection include the Audi R8, Lamborghini Urus, Aston Martin Vantage, Bugatti Veyron, Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG, BMW i8, Ferrari FF, McLaren MP4-12C, Lexus RC F, Nissan GT-R, Mercedes-AMG G63, and more. The department aims to switch about 25 per cent of its fleet to hybrid or electric by 2030.

First Published Date: 02 May 2023, 11:12 AM IST
TAGS: Audi RS e tron GT Audi Dubai Police electric cars
Can you identify the Logo? Test your brand knowledge with the ultimate logo quiz experience.
PLAY NOW
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
51% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 298 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 315 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
12% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 765 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city