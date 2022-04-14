HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Audi E Tron Gt Quattro Wins 2022 World Performance Car Awards

Audi e-Tron GT Quattro wins 2022 World Performance Car awards

Audi e-Tron GT competed against BMW M3, BMW M4, Toyota GR86 and Subaru BRZ to win the World Performance Car award.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Apr 2022, 12:20 PM
The Audi e-Tron Gt Quattro was nominated in multiple categories including World Electric Vehicle of the Year, World Performance Car, and World Car Design of the Year.
The Audi e-Tron Gt Quattro was nominated in multiple categories including World Electric Vehicle of the Year, World Performance Car, and World Car Design of the Year.
The Audi e-Tron Gt Quattro was nominated in multiple categories including World Electric Vehicle of the Year, World Performance Car, and World Car Design of the Year.
The Audi e-Tron Gt Quattro was nominated in multiple categories including World Electric Vehicle of the Year, World Performance Car, and World Car Design of the Year.

Audi e-Tron GT Quattro has won the World Performance Car award at the 2022 World Car Awards ceremony. The German luxury car brand owned by Volkswagen Group has said that this flagship electric car has won the fifth World Performance Car Award for the company. Previously, Audi RS 4, R8 and R8 V10 have also won the award in 2007, 2008, 2010 and 2016. The automaker also claims that with eleven titles since 2005, Audi is the most successful manufacturer in the history of the World Car Award.

(Also read: 2022 World Car Of The Year: EVs score big with Hyundai Ioniq 5, Mercedes EQS)

The Audi e-Tron GT Quattro was nominated in multiple categories including World Electric Vehicle of the Year, World Performance Car, and World Car Design of the Year. To win the Performance Car of the year award, Audi e-Tron GT had to compete against BMW M3, BMW M4, Toyota GR86 and Subaru BRZ.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Audi E-tron Sportback (HT Auto photo)
Audi E-tron Sportback
Electric | Automatic
₹ 1.18 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Bmw X1 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X1
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 36.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mercedes-benz A-class Limousine (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz A-class Limousine
1332 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 39.9 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
998 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.4 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 2022 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 2022
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs Expected Price*
View Details
Mahindra Scorpio 2022 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Scorpio 2022
2179 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs Expected Price*
View Details

Speaking about the achievement, Oliver Hoffmann, a member of Audi's board of management for technical development, said that the car has been nominated in three categories only a year after its world premiere. "The fact that the Audi e-Tron GT Quattro takes the title of "World Performance Car" and thus this award goes to Audi for the fifth time makes us particularly proud, of course. The Audi e-Tron GT quattro1 proves that electric mobility can be sustainable, dynamic, and fascinating all at once," he further added.

He further mentioned that by 2026, Audi will launch new models with electric drive systems only. He further added that starting in 2025, all production at Audi locations will be carbon neutral. Hoffmann mentioned that this is already happening now in Brussels, Győr, and the Böllinger Höfe, where the Audi e-Tron GT is produced.

Audi e-Tron GT is available in India in two variants - the standard e-Tron GT and the RS e-Tron GT, with the latter being a better performer of the two.

First Published Date: 14 Apr 2022, 12:20 PM IST
TAGS: Audi e-Tron Audi e-Tron GT Audi luxury car electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

The new Huracan Tecnica features a styling inspired by the Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 hypercar.
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica, rival to Porsche 911 GT3, breaks cover
Next-gen Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Bookings for next-gen Maruti Suzuki Ertiga opened. Check details
For 2022, the Yamaha XMax 300SP carries over its signature sharp and aggressive look.
2022 Yamaha XMax 300SP launched with notable updates
Variant and colour details on the new Ertiga MPV have been leaked online just ahead of the launch.
2022 Maruti Ertiga variants, colours leaked ahead of launch
Before you buy car insurance, you need to undertake thorough research to ensure that you are selecting the insurance policy that suits all your needs perfectly.
Tips to Get Discounts on Car Insurance

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Honda City e:HEV Hybrid for India unveiled with mileage of 26.5 kmpl
Honda City e:HEV Hybrid for India unveiled with mileage of 26.5 kmpl
BMW F 850 GS, F 850 GS Adventure motorcycles launched. Check details
BMW F 850 GS, F 850 GS Adventure motorcycles launched. Check details
Audi e-Tron GT Quattro wins 2022 World Performance Car awards
Audi e-Tron GT Quattro wins 2022 World Performance Car awards
Delhi transport department tows 50 vehicles for parking in designated bus lanes
Delhi transport department tows 50 vehicles for parking in designated bus lanes
SUV and MPV sales surpass passenger cars for first time in FY22, reveals SIAM
SUV and MPV sales surpass passenger cars for first time in FY22, reveals SIAM

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city