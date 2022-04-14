2022 World Car Of The Year: EVs score big with Hyundai Ioniq 5, Mercedes EQS

Hyundai Ioniq 5 was named the World Car Of The Year. It won a total of three awards. Mercedes EQS was adjudged world's best luxury car while Audi e-tron GT emerged as the best performance car.

Electric cars ruled the World Car Of The Award this year by taking the top honours. Announced at the New York International Auto Show, which started on Wednesday, saw EVs as the biggest winners for the 2022 edition. In all, electric vehicles won as many as five of the six awards. Hyundai Ioniq 5 won three of them, including the top honours of World Car Of The Year award.

Here is a quick look at the world's best cars at the moment:

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Hyundai's latest electric car is all set to be launched in India this year. Ahead of the launch, the EV emerged as the hot pick for the World Car Of The Year award ceremony. Besides the World Car of the Year award, Hyundai Ioniq 5 won tow more awards which included the World Electric Car of the Year and the World Car Design of the Year awards. Hyundai Ioniq 5 beat rivals like the Ford Mustang Mach E and its Korean sibling Kia EV6 on its way to these awards.

The electric version of Mercedes-Benz's S-Class had no competition when it comes to luxury on offer on the move. The EQS, which will also be launched in India this year, won . the World Luxury Car Of The Year award. Incidentally, the ICE version of the car had won the same award last year. The EQS will be the second all-electric offering from the German carmaker in India and the first locally-produced luxury EV in the country.

An electric car with 637 horsepower in boost mode was expected to be one of the best performance cars. Audi e-tron GT won the World Performance Car Of The Year award at the New York Auto Show. The electric sedan was launched in India, along with its RS version, last year. The power output of e-tron GT is at 470 hp which can go up to 522 hp in overboost mode. The e-tron GT offers 630 Nm of torque with an additional 10 Nm in overboost mode. The e-tron GT can sprint to 100 kmph from absolute standstill in a mere 4.1 seconds.

Toyota Yaris Cross

The Yaris Cross, which is a crossover version of the Toyota Yaris, won the World Urban Car of the Year. It is Toyota's first compact vehicle to adopt the TNGA platform and also the first to feature an electric four-wheel drive system. The Yaris Cross comes equipped with a new-generation hybrid electric vehicle system which uses a 1.5-litre inline three-cylinder Dynamic Force Engine.

