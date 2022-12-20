HT Auto
Several Audi E-Tron GT and Porsche Taycan models recalled in this country

Several Audi E-Tron GT and Porsche Taycan luxury electric cars have been recalled in the United States owing to a faulty suspension struts issue. The two cars made by the sibling brands under the Volkswagen Group share several components. It has been revealed that a manufacturing defect at the supplier level at the top part of the air suspension strut has been detected, forcing the two automakers to recall these select models.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Dec 2022, 10:13 AM
The affected Porsche Taycan models were built between July 27 and October 25 last year.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has said that a total of 96 Audi E-Tron GT models built between September 1 and September 15 2021, are covered under the recall program. Also, the recall campaign covers 28 Porsche Taycan models built between July 27 and October 25 last year. Porsche Taycan 4S manufactured between July 27 and October 25, Taycan Turbo S built between July 28 and November 12, Taycan 4 Cross Turismo models manufactured between July 29 and August 27, and Taycan 4S Cross Turismo models built between July 30 and October 11 last year are covered under this recall.

The NHTSA has said that the manufacturing defect in these affected cars could cause the fitted retaining ring of the air suspension strut to become loose, resulting in the air within the pneumatic spring being released. This could result in loss of ride comfort and ride height drop on the defective strut. Also, such issues could result in poor vehicle handling and increase the risk of a crash, jeopardizing the safety of the vehicle and its occupants.

The road safety agency has said that the owners of the impacted Audi and Porsche models will be notified of the recall on or before February 10, 2023. The Audi and Porsche dealerships will inspect the suspension strut of recalled electric cars and replace it at no cost to owners if necessary.

First Published Date: 20 Dec 2022, 10:13 AM IST
TAGS: Porsche Porsche Taycan Porsche Taycan Turbo S Porsche Taycan 4S Audi E Tron GT Audi electric car electric vehicle luxury car
