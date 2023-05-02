HT Auto

Audi e-tron GT Images

Check out the latest images of Audi e-tron GT. The images showcase the dynamic exterior ...Read More

Audi e-tron GT

Audi e-tron GT

1.8 - 2.05 Cr*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers
All

Audi e-tron GT News

The Audi RS e-tron GT was unveiled at the Arabian Travel Market Conference in Dubai in the white and green livery
Dubai Police add new Audi RS e-tron GT electric sports car to its fleet
2 May 2023
The affected Porsche Taycan models were built between July 27 and October 25 last year.
Several Audi E-Tron GT and Porsche Taycan models recalled in this country
20 Dec 2022
Audi e-tron GT&nbsp;
Audi e-tron GT wins World Performance Car title at 2022 World Car Awards
16 Apr 2022
The Audi e-Tron Gt Quattro was nominated in multiple categories including World Electric Vehicle of the Year, World Performance Car, and World Car Design of the Year.
Audi e-Tron GT Quattro wins 2022 World Performance Car awards
14 Apr 2022
BMW iX will compete with rivals such as Mercedes-Benz EQC, Audi e-Tron, Porsche Taycan.
BMW iX launched in India at 1.16 crore, to rival Audi e-Tron GT, Mercedes EQC
13 Dec 2021
View all
 

Audi e-tron GT Videos

2022 Audi RS e-Tron GT is the faster version of an already quick EV.
2022 Audi RS e-Tron GT: A faster version of an already quick EV
10 Feb 2021
The 2022 Audi e-tron GT is the most powerful EV that the car maker has ever made with 470 hp of peak power.
Audi e-Tron GT Quattro unveiled: First Look
10 Feb 2021
Audi will launch the Q8 e-tron electric SUV as the successor of its first generation e-tron models in India on August 18.
Audi Q8 e-tron: First drive review
22 Jul 2023
Audi Activesphere is a concept electric crossover which can turn into a pickup in seconds. It offers more than 600 kms of range in a single charge. However, the biggest gizmo is inside the cabin where Audi has used augmented reality to offer virtual reality experience to all occupants.
Audi Activesphere concept EV unveiled: A look at how its AR technology works
27 Jan 2023
The newest Audi Q3 was launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>44.89 lakh.
2022 Audi Q3: Drive highlights
15 Dec 2022
View all
 

Trending Audi Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming

  • Audi Q5

    59.22 - 64.09 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • Audi A4

    42.34 - 48.09 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • Audi A6

    54.42 - 62.43 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • Audi Q7

    79.99 - 88.33 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • Audi Q3

    44.89 - 50.39 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

View all Audi Cars

Trending Audi Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming

  • Audi Q5

    59.22 - 64.09 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • Audi A4

    42.34 - 48.09 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • Audi A6

    54.42 - 62.43 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • Audi Q7

    79.99 - 88.33 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • Audi Q3

    44.89 - 50.39 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

View all Audi Cars

Latest Cars in India 2023

Land Rover Range Rover Velar

Land Rover Range Rover Velar

93 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.89 - 19.99 Lakhs
Check latest offers
BMW X5

BMW X5

93.9 Lakhs - 1.07 Cr
Check latest offers
Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter

6 - 10.1 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Invicto

Maruti Suzuki Invicto

24.79 - 28.42 Lakhs
Check latest offers