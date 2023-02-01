What is the on-road price of Porsche Panamera in Bangalore? The on-road price of Porsche Panamera Standard in Bangalore is Rs 1,79,75,051.

What will be the RTO charges for Porsche Panamera in Bangalore? The Porsche Panamera Standard will have RTO charges of Rs 29,36,910 in Bangalore.

What will be the Insurance charges for Porsche Panamera in Bangalore? The insurance Charges for the Porsche Panamera Standard in Bangalore is Rs 5,88,641.

What is the detailed breakup of Porsche Panamera in Bangalore? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Porsche Panamera base variant in Bangalore: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 1,44,49,000, RTO - Rs. 29,36,910, Insurance - Rs. 5,88,641, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Porsche Panamera in Bangalore is Rs. 1,79,75,051.

What is the on road price of Porsche Panamera? Porsche Panamera on-road price in Bangalore starts at Rs. 1,79,75,051 and goes up to Rs. 2,31,14,255. The on-road price includes the ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance.