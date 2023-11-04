Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeepa brings home the Porsche Panamera GTS worth 2.03 crore

It’s raining luxury cars in the entertainment industry and Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeepa is the newest actor to pick up his newest prized possession, the new Porsche Panamera GTS . The actor was seen driving the four-door performance coupe finished in a shade of satin blue. The new Panamera GTS is a V8-powered offering and is priced from ₹2.03 crore (ex-showroom) onwards. before options and taxes.

The Porsche Panamera GTS is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine tuned for 473 bhp and 620 Nm of peak torque. The four-door coupe can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 3.7 seconds with the Sport Chrono package and 3.9 seconds without the same. The top speed is electronically restricted to 300 kmph. The Panamera is regarded as the slightly more practical Porsche with its comfortable rear seats that make it fast and convenient for owners.

The Porsche Panamera GTS retains the iconic styling common to all coupes from the company but with two extra doors. The profile shows its receding roofline while the long wheelbase liberates plenty of room in the cabin. The short overhangs reveal a dynamic setup on the car without compromising on practicality or luxury. Porsche offers the choice of 20- or 21-inch tyres on the new Panamera.

The Panamera GTS can be further differentiated with special alloy wheels, tweaks to the front apron for a sportier look, exclusive design taillights, and GTS logos on the front doors. The model also gets LED headlamps with matrix functionality as optional, while the Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus can also be specced. Furthermore, the adaptive rear spoiler splits in two on the GTS and becomes wider, ensuring a more efficient reduction in lift from the rear axle. The performance offering is equipped with a sports suspension that can be lowered by 10 mm.

The cabin is equally luxurious with Alcantara leather along with a host of personalisation options. The car also has adaptive sports seats, brushed aluminium with black anodised door sills, and an Alcantara leather-wrapped steering wheel. The car is also equipped with a large digital instrument console and touchscreen infotainment system.

The new Porsche Panamera joins the BMW M5 Competition present in Kichcha Sudeepa’s garage. The actor and producer also owns a Toyota Vellfire as well as a Volvo XC90 SUV, which was recently modified by famed car designer Dilip Chhabria and his team.

