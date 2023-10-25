HT Auto
Shraddha Kapoor buys Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica worth 4 crore

Bollywood actress, Shraddha Kapoor has just taken delivery of a new Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica. The sports car is priced at 4.04 crore ex-showroom and without any options. Shraddha opted for a red colour scheme which enhances the road appeal of the Huracan even more. What makes the Tecnica special is that it produces more downforce than the EVO and is rear-wheel drive. Because of this, the Tecnica is positioned between the Evo and the STO models.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Oct 2023, 11:50 AM
Shraddha Kapoor opted for a red colour for its Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/poojachoudary_9)
Shraddha Kapoor opted for a red colour for its Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/poojachoudary_9)

Apart from the Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica, Shraddha Kapoor has been spotted in various humble cars such as the Maruti Suzuki Swift, Toyota Fortuner, the first generation of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Maruti Suzuki Brezza. The actress also owns a few luxury cars such as a Mercedes ML-250 CDI SUV and a first-generation BMW 3 Series sedan.

Powering the Huracan Tecnica is the same 5.2-litre, naturally aspirated V10 engine that produces 640 hp and offers a peak torque output of 565 Nm. The power is transferred to the rear wheels using a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica goes from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.2 seconds and takes all of 9.2 seconds to hit 200 kmph with a top speed of 325 kmph.

Watch: Lamborghini Urus Performante SUV: Track test review

The Huracan Tecnica stays true to its Lamborghini-ness. It looks sharp and aggressive due to its low-slung profile, aggressive bumper and rear spoiler and twin exhausts. There is a wide rear diffuser on offer as well smoothen out airflow. Speaking of airflow, the Huracan Tecnica produces 35 per cent more rear downforce, 20 per cent less drag and a better overall aero balance than the Huracan Evo RWD.

Lamborghini India claims that the supercar has generated a fair degree of buzz here and that the response has been strong. “We are delighted that Indian customers appreciate what Tecnica brings to the Huracán family," said Sharad Agarwal, Lamborghini India Head, in a press statement. "This motivates us to work even harder and bring all global launches to the Indian market faster."

First Published Date: 25 Oct 2023, 11:50 AM IST

