Maserati Ghibli on road price in Bangalore starts from Rs. 1.32 Crore.
The on road price for Maserati Ghibli top variant goes up to Rs. 1.73 Crore in Bangalore.
Maserati Ghibli comes with a choice of 2987 cc Petrol engine
Maserati Ghibli on road price in Bangalore starts from Rs. 1.32 Crore.
The on road price for Maserati Ghibli top variant goes up to Rs. 1.73 Crore in Bangalore.
Maserati Ghibli comes with a choice of 2987 cc Petrol engine options.
The lowest price model is Maserati Ghibli Hybrid and the most priced model is Maserati Ghibli V6 GranSport.
The Maserati Ghibli on road price in Bangalore for 1998.0 to 3799.0 cc engine ranges between Rs. 1.32 Crore - 1.73 Crore.
Visit your nearest
Maserati Ghibli dealers and showrooms in Bangalore for best offers.
Maserati Ghibli on road price breakup in Bangalore includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Maserati Ghibli is mainly compared to BMW i5 which starts at Rs. 1.2 Cr in Bangalore, BMW 7 Series which starts at Rs. 1.7 Cr in Bangalore and Porsche Panamera starting at Rs. 1.44 Cr in Bangalore.
Variants On-Road Price Maserati Ghibli Hybrid ₹ 1.32 Crore Maserati Ghibli Hybrid GranSport ₹ 1.58 Crore Maserati Ghibli Hybrid GranLusso ₹ 1.62 Crore Maserati Ghibli V6 GranSport ₹ 1.73 Crore
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price