Maserati creates special units of Grecale, Ghibli, Levante for this country

The special edition Maserati Grecale Fuoriserie Mission from Mars, Levante Fuoriserie and Ghibli Trofeo Fuoriserie are on display in Melbourne.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Aug 2022, 18:05 PM
Maserati has created three special units of Grecale, Ghibli and Levante through its Fuoriserie global personalisation program for Australia. The premium automaker has put Maserati Grecale Fuoriserie Mission from Mars, Levante Fuoriserie and Ghibli Trofeo Fuoriserie on display in Melbourne. Among the three, the Maserati Grecale Fuoriserie Mission from Mars has been showcased by the brand previously.

The special-edition Grecale features Galactic Orange as the base layer followed by a cover in frosted orange-red paint. The model sits on Vortex wheels that recall the displacement of air due to start-up. This Maserati Grecale edition comes with unique badges and an interior that comes with space-inspired graphics and animations. While the Maserati Ghibli Fuoriserie comes in a Blu Inchiostro and its interiors feature Couio Tan Pieno Fiore leather, the Levante Fuoriserie comes in an Urban Green colour with a hint of metallic gold if one views the car under direct sunlight. 

(Also read | Maserati Ghibli to be discontinued in 2024, Quattroporte to become smaller )

Maserati Australia General Manager Grant Barling mentioned in a report by Carscoops that the Fuoriserie global personalisation program gives customers the chance to experience service at a more personal level. “We feel privileged to offer our customers an even greater opportunity to individualize their vehicle. We’re seeing growing interest from clientele in the Fuoriserie program – it allows them to express themselves even more boldly, confidently and in a genuinely bespoke manner. We anticipate demand for the Fuoriserie program will continue to grow in Australia, as our clientele increasingly seek curated craftsmanship that align with their values, passions and lifestyle," Barling was quoted as in the report. 

(Also read | Maserati tries to prove a point, offers 10-year warranty for engine and gearbox )

These special edition cars created by Maserati will stay in Australia for a limited period of time after which these will go on a tour in the Asia Pacific region. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

First Published Date: 14 Aug 2022, 18:05 PM IST
TAGS: Maserati Grecale Maserati Ghibli Maserati Levante Maserati Maserati Ghibli Trofeo
